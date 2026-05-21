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Get support when and how you need it

Implementation assistance, faster resolution, and a seamless customer experience with Avalara implementation and support plans
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Get support when and how you need it

Implementation assistance, faster resolution, and a seamless customer experience with Avalara implementation and support plans

Let’s solve your tax compliance challenges together

Fill out this short form to connect with an Avalara tax solution specialist.

 

You can expect the following once you submit:

 

  • We’ll review your business needs.
  • One of our specialists will contact you to discuss tailored solutions.
  • You’ll get insights into how Avalara can help streamline your compliance.

 

Connect with us now — we’re excited to speak with you! Already a customer? Talk to Avi

SUPPORT BENEFITS

Simpler implementation. Expert support. Lasting compliance.

Better resolution and response times

Connect with our product and technical experts to get timely help and resolve your tax compliance issues with greater efficiency.

Access to a sandbox environment

With Enterprise Support, test configurations and workflows in a sandbox environment before deployment to ensure system functionality, especially when adding new products or integrations.

A vast resource center

Chat with Avi, our AI assistant, browse expert-led webinars, access helpful articles and videos, engage with the developer community, and create and track support cases.

PRODUCT COMPARISON TABLE

An overview of free and paid support plans

Get the right guidance and support to fulfill your compliance requirements

STANDARD

PRIORITY

ENTERPRISE

Can be purchased with Guided Implementation

Included

TRAINING

Self-paced training

TRAINING

Expert-led webinars

ISSUE RESOLUTION

Self-serve Knowledge Center

ISSUE RESOLUTION

Support availability

Monday–Friday​
8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.​
(local time)

Monday–Friday ​
8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.
(local time)

24/7

ISSUE RESOLUTION

Response SLA

24 hours

8 hours

1 hour

ISSUE RESOLUTION

Online case submission

ISSUE RESOLUTION

Live chat 

ISSUE RESOLUTION

Phone support

ISSUE RESOLUTION

Technical account manager

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS

Sandbox

PRICING

Included​

$

$$$

Managed Support

Avalara manages account setup and implementation
  • Avalara manages all product configurations.​
  • Avalara monitors nexus and enables collection and remittance as needed​.
  • Avalara performs tax code mapping for any new product or service added to the product catalog​.
  • Support is available during business hours (8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m. local time) with 8-hour response time​.

IMPLEMENTATION BENEFITS

Flexible setup. Guided onboarding. Faster time to value.

Implementation options

Choose Standard Implementation, Guided Implementation, or Managed Support based on your timeline and complexity — each includes support at every stage.

Configuration review and validation

Reduce setup errors with expert review of configurations and validation of test transactions before and after going live.

“We-do-it-for-you” approach

For eligible products, let Avalara experts handle configurations and guide you step-by-step through the rest.

PRODUCT COMPARISON TABLE

An overview of free and paid implementation plans

Get implementation guidance that matches your timeline

STANDARD

(Included)

GUIDED IMPLEMENTATION*

MANAGED SUPPORT

Chat with implementation agent during implementation

Submit and manage cases online

Schedule implementation call

Review configurations and validate test transactions

Resolve issues during implementation

Map tax codes for new products or services

Monitor nexus, and enable collection and remittance as needed

Receive ongoing support post- implementation

Purchase with other support plans

Response SLA

24 hours

8 hours

8 hours

Support availability

Monday–Friday 

8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

(local time)

Monday–Friday 

8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

(local time)

Monday–Friday

8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

(local time)

Included​

$$

$$$

*Can be purchased with priority and enterprise support plans

Get hands-on implementation support and expert guidance from Avalara, based on your products and business needs.

Avalara Professional Services

Whip your tax compliance into shape — and keep it humming — with our range of expert sales tax advisory services.
Read more

Avalara AvaTax

Automatically calculate tax for all your sales and purchasing activities.
Read more

Avalara Returns

Simplify sales tax returns preparation and filing while complying with jurisdiction-specific requirements.
Read more

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable

Automate the assessment and accrual of consumer use tax.
Read more

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

Process, collect, and access exemption documents.
Read more

Avalara Global Support

Chat with Avi, our AI assistant, and access expert-led webinars, help articles, and informative videos.
Read more

CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers have to say

“Upgrading to Avalara’s Enterprise Support completely transformed our experience. The team is fast, reliable, and accurate — it’s made a meaningful difference for our business.”

  • —Christian Bellino
  • A/R Manager, NEFCO

“I’ve definitely seen an improvement in Avalara’s support over the past six to nine months. Responses are quicker, more accurate, and there are fewer back-and-forth clarifying questions. I’m really enjoying our relationship with Avalara more and more every day!”

  • —Neil Weinstein
  • Controller, Puget Sound Pipe and Supply Company

“The turnaround time by Avalara’s customer support is unmatched. I always get a timely response and article links from them to research more.”

  • —Betty Huang
  • Controller, Monarch Metal

“Avalara’s customer service has significantly improved response times, making support interactions faster and more efficient. The quicker turnaround has greatly enhanced our overall experience.”

  • —Heather Paul
  • Accountant, Otto Block Healthcare

Frequently asked questions

Item 1

All Avalara customers automatically receive Standard Implementation and Standard Support, which include access to Avi, our AI assistant, and a robust self-serve resource center through Avalara Global Support. You can upgrade your implementation experience by purchasing Guided Implementation or Managed Support for more hands-on expert assistance.

Item 1

Yes. Our implementation agents are available Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Based on your implementation plan, you can connect with a live implementation agent by phone, video, or chat during and after the implementation process. You can talk to Avi, our AI assistant, within your Avalara Portal or in Avalara Global Support anytime.

Item 1

For eligible products, Avalara experts can handle configurations and guide you through the remaining steps to complete implementation quickly and accurately.
 
Avalara offers Guided Implementation as a one-time implementation plan — a customer-driven onboarding experience with expert guidance, including review and validation of your test transactions.
 
With Managed Support, our experts take a more hands-on role by managing configurations and guiding you through the rest. You can refer to legal terms and condition for Support, here.

Item 1

Response times vary by plan. Standard Support plan offers 24-hour response time. Priority and Managed Support provide an 8-hour response time. Enterprise Support delivers a 1-hour response time with 24/7 access.

Item 1

Enterprise Support includes access to a sandbox environment, so you can test configurations before deployment.

Item 1

Absolutely. You can upgrade to any implementation or support plan after purchasing your Avalara products.

Avi in Avalara Global Support troubleshoots issues, answers common questions, and guides you through creating a support case.

 

  1. Sign in to your Avalara account using your credentials.
  2. Depending on your support plan, you can:
    1. Contact a live support agent via chat or phone.
    2. Submit a support case.

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo