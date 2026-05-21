|
Get the right guidance and support to fulfill your compliance requirements
|
|
STANDARD
|
PRIORITY
|
ENTERPRISE
|
Can be purchased with Guided Implementation
|
Included
|
TRAINING
|
Self-paced training
|
TRAINING
|
Expert-led webinars
|
ISSUE RESOLUTION
|
Self-serve Knowledge Center
|
ISSUE RESOLUTION
|
Support availability
|
Monday–Friday
|
Monday–Friday
|
24/7
|
ISSUE RESOLUTION
|
Response SLA
|
24 hours
|
8 hours
|
1 hour
|
ISSUE RESOLUTION
|
Online case submission
|
ISSUE RESOLUTION
|
Live chat
|
ISSUE RESOLUTION
|
Phone support
|
ISSUE RESOLUTION
|
Technical account manager
|
ADDITIONAL BENEFITS
|
Sandbox
|
PRICING
|
Included
|
$
|
$$$
|
Get implementation guidance that matches your timeline
|
STANDARD
(Included)
|
GUIDED IMPLEMENTATION*
|
MANAGED SUPPORT
|
Chat with implementation agent during implementation
|
Submit and manage cases online
|
Schedule implementation call
|
Review configurations and validate test transactions
|
Resolve issues during implementation
|
Map tax codes for new products or services
|
Monitor nexus, and enable collection and remittance as needed
|
Receive ongoing support post- implementation
|
Purchase with other support plans
|
Response SLA
|
24 hours
|
8 hours
|
8 hours
|
Support availability
|
Monday–Friday
8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.
(local time)
|
Monday–Friday
8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.
(local time)
|
Monday–Friday
8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.
(local time)
|
Included
|
$$
|
$$$
Item 1
All Avalara customers automatically receive Standard Implementation and Standard Support, which include access to Avi, our AI assistant, and a robust self-serve resource center through Avalara Global Support. You can upgrade your implementation experience by purchasing Guided Implementation or Managed Support for more hands-on expert assistance.
Item 1
Yes. Our implementation agents are available Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Based on your implementation plan, you can connect with a live implementation agent by phone, video, or chat during and after the implementation process. You can talk to Avi, our AI assistant, within your Avalara Portal or in Avalara Global Support anytime.
Item 1
Item 1
Response times vary by plan. Standard Support plan offers 24-hour response time. Priority and Managed Support provide an 8-hour response time. Enterprise Support delivers a 1-hour response time with 24/7 access.
Item 1
Enterprise Support includes access to a sandbox environment, so you can test configurations before deployment.
Item 1
Absolutely. You can upgrade to any implementation or support plan after purchasing your Avalara products.
Avi in Avalara Global Support troubleshoots issues, answers common questions, and guides you through creating a support case.
- Sign in to your Avalara account using your credentials.
- Depending on your support plan, you can:
- Contact a live support agent via chat or phone.
- Submit a support case.