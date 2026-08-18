I’ve definitely seen an improvement in Avalara’s support over the past six to nine months. Responses are quicker, more accurate, and there are fewer back-and-forth clarifying questions. I'm really enjoying our relationship with Avalara more and more every day!
Neil Weinstein
Controller
The turnaround time by Avalara’s customer support is unmatched. I always get a timely response and article links from them to research more.
Betty Huang
(Former) Controller
Avalara’s customer service has significantly improved response times, making support interactions faster and more efficient. The quicker turnaround has greatly enhanced our overall experience.
Heather Paul
Accountant
Upgrading to Avalara’s Enterprise Support completely transformed our experience. The team is fast, reliable, and accurate — it’s made a meaningful difference for our business.