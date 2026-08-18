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Expert guidance for complex tax requirements

Whip your tax compliance into shape — and keep it humming — with our range of expert sales tax advisory services.
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Nexus analysis

Identify where your business has sales tax obligations based on your sales activity and current legislation.
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Registrations

Get registered for sales tax in one or multiple jurisdictions without managing complex application processes yourself.

 
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Voluntary disclosure

Address unfulfilled tax obligations and work with experts who can guide you through voluntary disclosure agreements (VDAs) and next steps.
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Backfiling

Resolve gaps or errors in your filing history and correct past returns to meet compliance requirements.
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Implementation

Integrate Avalara solutions into your existing systems and workflows with guidance from experienced implementation specialists.
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Business licenses

Prepare and submit license applications, manage renewals, and ensure your business meets ongoing regulatory requirements.
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Trusted by businesses navigating compliance complexity

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I’ve definitely seen an improvement in Avalara’s support over the past six to nine months. Responses are quicker, more accurate, and there are fewer back-and-forth clarifying questions. I'm really enjoying our relationship with Avalara more and more every day!

Neil Weinstein

Controller

The turnaround time by Avalara’s customer support is unmatched. I always get a timely response and article links from them to research more.

Betty Huang

(Former) Controller

Avalara’s customer service has significantly improved response times, making support interactions faster and more efficient. The quicker turnaround has greatly enhanced our overall experience.

Heather Paul

Accountant

Upgrading to Avalara’s Enterprise Support completely transformed our experience. The team is fast, reliable, and accurate — it’s made a meaningful difference for our business.

Christian Bellino

Accounts Receivable Manager

Why Avalara

Make tax less taxing

Work with Avalara tax professionals to handle complex regulations and keep your compliance running smoothly.
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