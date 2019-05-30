Professional tax services
Whip your tax compliance into shape – and keep it humming – with our range of expert sales tax advisory services.
Put a tax pro in your corner
The demands of tax compliance are many, but there’s no need to feel overwhelmed. Whether you’re a new, growing, or established company, let our tax experts guide you through nexus, business licenses, VDAs, backfiling, and more. We can even fast-track your implementation of Avalara tools.
If you have unfulfilled sales tax responsibilities, we can help — whether you collected sales tax but didn’t file or triggered nexus months ago and just now realized it. We’ll help you understand your next steps or serve as a liaison to the state regarding your voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA).
When there’s a gap in your filing history or an issue with a past filing, such as under- or over-reporting, rely on Avalara to take charge of the situation. We’ll help you get your returns and filing back on track, whether you’ve received a notice from a jurisdiction or uncovered a filing issue yourself.
Get help for major events or ongoing management. Avalara accounting consultants and initial filing experts will analyze and audit your corporate compliance needs, gather information from local and state agencies, prepare forms, cut checks for license fees, submit applications, and procure your license certificates.