Avalara has updated this blog post; it was originally published in March 2023.

Tax forms are notoriously confusing, and with such high stakes, important to get right. We all know the IRS is keen on collecting the right amount of income tax, and determining that amount can be tricky. Especially when one considers everything that counts as income.

In addition to wages earned from a job or business, income can be obtained from side hustle sales, the selling of assets, resale of goods, investments, and more.

The good news: The IRS has 1099 forms for all manner of income types.

The bad news: It’s not always obvious which forms are necessary or what you owe.

Key takeaways

“1099” refers to the family of IRS forms that are used to report different types of nonemployment income.

Each 1099 form corresponds to a specific income category.

Payors are responsible for issuing the correct 1099 form to the payee and the IRS.

With that in mind, this blog post offers answers to these questions: