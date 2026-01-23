There are 22 different 1099 forms as of January 2026. Each 1099 form reports a specific type of nonwage income.
Form 1099-R reports distributions from annuities, insurance contracts, IRAs, pension, retirement, profit-sharing, or similar plans. Form 1099-INT is used to report interest income.
Form 1099-NEC is used to report nonemployee compensation. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act increases the 1099-NEC reporting threshold from $600 to $2,000 for tax year 2026.
Form 1099-B reports proceeds earned from bartered and brokered transactions. Form 1099-MISC is used to report various types of income, including legal settlements, prizes, and rent.
Which 1099 form is best for cryptocurrency tax reporting depends on the type of transaction. For example, crypto payments can be reported on the 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, and starting with the 2025 tax year, 1099-DA.
Except for Form 1099-DA, the IRS has provided little guidance on 1099 reporting requirements for cryptocurrency exchanges. As a result, there’s been some confusion and inconsistency between exchanges. More information can be found on the IRS Frequently asked questions on virtual currency transactions, and Frequently asked questions on digital asset transactions.