AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers an option for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns as well as more easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which are tightly integrated with AvaTax.
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Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can pay annually or in monthly instalments. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.
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Annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 500 transactions a year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they are purchased.
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Yes, you’ll have unlimited access to the Avalara Help Centre 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More advanced support packages are also available to purchase.
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Yes, but for the most reliable rates, Avalara needs an accurate and complete address, or the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), in order to calculate tax.
Yes, AvaTax calculates sales tax on credit memos.
Yes, AvaTax will manage your tax compliance across multiple companies, even across complex corporate structures (such as parent/child companies).