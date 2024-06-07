Get started
Offload the complexity of compliance with Avalara for NetSuite SuiteTax

Plug the power of the Avalara tax engine into SuiteTax to increase accuracy and enhance indirect tax management with scalable compliance solutions. 
Video: See how Avalara automates tax compliance tasks within NetSuite.

BENEFITS

Automate end-to-end compliance for NetSuite SuiteTax

Streamline integration

Avalara for SuiteTax integrates with all SuiteSuccess Editions and OneWorld, and it enables the integration of compliance solutions across all of your business systems.

Increase accuracy

Enable the Avalara tax engine to improve calculation accuracy with regularly updated rates based on geolocation, item taxability, new legislation, and regulations.

Assess tax obligations

Determine where and when you need to collect and remit sales tax based on ever-changing physical and economic nexus state laws.

Meet business license and registration requirements

Reduce the burden and complexity of navigating the nuances of each jurisdiction’s business license and tax registration requirements.

Manage exempt sales

Automate the creation, collection, verification, usage, and storage of exemption certificates to improve compliance efficiency and audit readiness.

Automate return filing and remittance

Offload costly, time-consuming returns preparation, filing, and remittance for all jurisdictions every filing cycle.

HOW IT WORKS

Plug the power of Avalara into your NetSuite workflows

Configuration

Geotargeting

Calculation

Management

Global
  • Advanced Settings Suitetax

    Configuration and product mapping

    • Configure your connector setting to support your whole organization or select subsidiaries.
    • Map your products and services to Avalara tax codes to better determine taxability on each transaction.
  • Group 1859

    Address validation

    • Update and validate customer addresses using geolocation directly within NetSuite to verify tax rates rather than relying on less accurate ZIP code rates.
  • Group 1857

    Sales and use tax calculation

    • Automatically calculate tax for each line item on a sales order and invoice, providing a detailed breakdown of the applied tax. 

    • Identify undercollected and overcollected use tax to reduce liability and overpayments.
  • Group 1861

    Document management

    • Request, collect, validate, and archive customer exemption certificates directly within NetSuite to help ensure that compliance documents are up to date, formatted correctly, and ready for audits.
  • Group 1858

    Global compliance

    • Automate calculation and reporting of VAT, GST, and customs duties and import taxes within NetSuite to maintain compliance on international sales.

Integrated products

Avalara AvaTax

Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable

Automate the assessment and accrual of consumer use tax.

Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border

Drive cross-border sales with a unified checkout solution that optimizes customer experience.

Avalara AvaTax for VAT

Calculate VAT quickly and more accurately to improve tax compliance across the EU and U.K.

Avalara Exemption Certification Management (ECM)

Process, collect, and access exemption documents.

Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting

Enable the creation and transmission of e-invoices and tax data with NetSuite E-Invoicing powered by Avalara.

Avalara for Communications

Maintain compliance with complex and ever-changing tax rules for communications products and services.

Avalara Returns

Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management.

Avalara VAT Returns and Reporting

Generate more accurate returns with 150+ automated data checks to ensure more accurate reporting.

Frequently asked questions

How is Avalara AvaTax different from other tax calculation systems?

AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers an option for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which are tightly integrated with AvaTax.

Do you offer an annual or monthly agreement? Does it renew automatically?

Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can pay annually or in monthly installments. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.

Is usage measured annually or monthly? Will any unused portion of my plan roll over to the next year?

Annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 500 transactions a year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they are purchased.

Does Avalara provide support?

Yes, you’ll have unlimited access to the Avalara Help Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More advanced support packages are also available to purchase.

Can Avalara AvaTax still calculate tax if I don’t have addresses for every customer?

Yes, but for the most reliable rates, Avalara needs an accurate and complete address, or the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), in order to calculate tax.

Does Avalara AvaTax calculate sales tax on return transactions?

Yes, AvaTax calculates sales tax on credit memos.

I have multiple companies. Will Avalara AvaTax work for me?

Yes, AvaTax will manage your tax compliance across multiple companies, even across complex corporate structures (such as parent/child companies).

