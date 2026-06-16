Connect Avalara to Salesforce to centralise tax, returns, exemptions, e-invoicing, and cross-border compliance across your revenue operations.
BENEFITS
Embed enterprise-grade compliance directly in Salesforce workflows, so tax runs where teams sell, bill, and support — with fast setup and minimal IT effort.
Simplify onboarding and tax management with AI-powered guidance that helps classify products, configure rules, and answer complex questions in plain language.
Access regularly updated global tax content with built-in validation and transaction tracking to support audit-ready compliance across 190+ countries.
Centralise tax, returns, exemptions, and e-invoicing in one platform to gain visibility, enforce policies, and manage compliance across Salesforce operations.
Scale confidently across regions, entities, and channels with automation built to handle complex, high-volume Salesforce transactions and global tax scenarios.
Calculate tax in real time within Salesforce using jurisdiction-level logic and current rules — reducing discrepancies, audit risk, and downstream adjustments.
INTEGRATIONs
Manage global tax, VAT, e-invoicing, and more across CPQ, billing, and subscription workflows.
Automate tax, VAT, and exemptions across B2C, B2B, POS, and order management journeys.
Integrate real-time tax, VAT, exemptions, and reporting from leads and quotes to orders.
Automate indirect tax compliance across every service interaction in Salesforce.
Book a demo to see our solution.