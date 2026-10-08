Get started
Abstract dark teal to blue gradient background with subtle lighter glow in the corners.
Agentic Tax and Compliance™/Avalara Managed Returns

Avalara Managed Returns: We take filing off your plate, everywhere you're registered.

That includes the ones you lodge by hand today. Avi and the Returns agent monitor deadlines, prepare returns, and file them across state, local, and home-rule jurisdictions. You review the exceptions. 
Get started
See how it works
YETI logo in bold black capital letters

Avalara powers millions of businesses worldwide

7M+

returns processed and lodged in 2025
99.95%

accuracy rate for returns filed in 2025
570 hours

saved per year on returns filing
95%

reduction in return filing effort

*Based on the results of a composite organisation in a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Avalara, 2026. Results may vary.

BENEFITS

text

One payment. Everywhere you're registered. 

Make a single payment per filing period instead of managing separate payments to dozens of state and local authorities. Avalara remits to each jurisdiction on your behalf before every due date, with filed confirmations and payment trace records for reconciliation.
backgroundicon

Agentic precision that reduces audit risk

Avalara prepares and lodges millions of tax returns accurately and on time. Our agentic notice handling streamlines notice management, while the Returns agent alerts you to new tax obligations, helping you stay compliant and avoid penalties.
text

Purpose-built for industry-specific compliance

Managed Returns handles complicated, sector-specific tax requirements with precision, reducing manual effort in highly complex industries, supporting wholesale and distribution, communications, lodging and hospitality, energy and fuel, among others.
text

Designed to scale, trusted worldwide

Whether you’re lodging thousands of returns a year or only a few, Managed Returns scales as your business grows; state and local, including home-rule jurisdictions like Colorado, Alabama and Louisiana, with the same process and controls at every volume.

See how the Returns agent manages notifications and filing approvals

Avalara Aviator demo thumbnail

Agentic AI

Meet Avi and your Returns agent

Avi and the Returns agent streamline, monitor, and manage returns workflows while you stay in control of filing decisions.

Avi and the Returns agent bring data from the systems you already use into a more filing-ready state — intelligently normalising and validating inputs, surfacing flagged items for quick review, and streamlining your entire cycle from initial checks to final approvals and filing.
Learn more

Avalara Managed Returns Premium: Enterprise-grade filing and secure payment remittance

When it's finally time to pay up, requesting checks and remitting payment can become tedious. With Avalara, set up online and allow your returns to be filed and payments remitted automatically.

How it works

A complete solution for returns preparation, filing, and remittance

Connect

Bring your filing data together quickly and intelligently

Connect your ERP, e-commerce, or accounting system to Avalara using pre-built integrations or flexible APIs. During onboarding, provide your registration details or upload a prior return confirmation to pre-populate key filing information. Authorise Avalara to file on your behalf and scale as your footprint grows.
  • Connect to your existing systems 
    Integrate with ERP, e-commerce, marketplace, and accounting platforms.
  • Pre-populate setup with prior filings
    Upload return confirmations to automatically extract nexus and return details.
  • Centralise registrations and schedules
    Manage entities, jurisdictions, and filing frequencies in one place.
  • Scale without disruption
    Add or update filing locations as your business expands.
Determine

Prepare every return with filing precision, again and again

The Returns agent standardises your transaction data and prepares returns using current rates, rules, and jurisdiction-specific forms. Continuously maintained compliance content reflects regulatory changes automatically, reducing manual research and rework.
  • Standardise transaction data
    Create a clean, consistent foundation for filing.
  • Apply up-to-date rates and forms
    Use regularly updated tax content for multiple jurisdictions.
  • Align with state requirements
    Prepare returns according to current filing rules and formats.
  • Automate return preparation
    Lessen reliance on spreadsheets and manual processes.
Analyse

Stay compliant and audit-ready

Before lodging, the Returns agent validates your data for completeness and accuracy to reduce errors and notices. Track liabilities, filing status, and remittances through a centralised dashboard designed for visibility and control.

 

An intuitive experience helps your team flag exceptions, review flagged items, and easily approve returns with full visibility before filing.
  • Validate before submission
    Identify discrepancies or missing data prior to lodging.
  • Track liabilities and payments
    Monitor what’s due, filed, and remitted
  • Access centralised reporting
    View lodging calendars and compliance insights in one place.
  • Maintain audit readiness
    Keep filing history and documentation organised and accessible.

CUSTOMER STORIES

Proven at global scale

Trusted by hundreds of thousands of businesses and the platforms that power global commerce
Customer stories

Lodge returns without the legwork

See how easy it is to automate returns preparation, lodging, and remittance.
Get started

INTEGRATIONS

Tax and compliance sorted in the systems your teams use every day

The Returns agent connects natively to your existing systems — including ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing applications, and collaboration tools like email. Backed by over 1,400 signed partner integrations and Versori, our agentic integration fabric, Avalara unifies your compliance workflows directly inside the tools you already use.
See all integrations
Abstract seamless background with a subtle repeating wave pattern in pale sand and cream tones.

Solutions and features

Sales tax preparation and filing for businesses of all sizes

Avalara Managed Returns

Ideal for medium-sized businesses that want to outsource sales and use tax preparation, filing, and remittance

FEATURES

 

  • End-to-end preparation, filing, and remittance handled for you
  • Coverage for required jurisdictions, with proactive filing alerts
  • Less manual work for your team, without added operational complexity

 
Get started

Avalara Managed Returns Premium

Ideal for large and enterprise-level businesses that need dedicated support for sales and use tax returns

FEATURES

 

  • High-volume, multi-entity returns handled at enterprise scale
  • Added flexibility for complex filing schedules and global operations
  • Advanced support built for accuracy, resilience, and growth
Get started
Abstract seamless background with a subtle repeating wave pattern in pale sand and cream tones.

Feature

Managed Returns

Managed Returns Premium

Automated extraction of sales data from marketplaces, e-commerce, and accounting platforms

US (state and local) and Canadian return filing

Consumer use tax return

Support for free SST returns

Single source of payment (Avalara Treasury)

Agentic notice handling

Prepayments calculation and filing

Aviator-guided workflow experience

Multilocation-based returns

Advanced return schedules (e.g., Colorado Public Improvement Fee, California Schedule H)

Credit carry-over support

CSV transaction upload and error alerting

Transaction creation and editing within the UI

Management of filing entities and users in a single account

Direct point of contact and tax adviser

White glove service for high-volume, high-revenue, complex returns

Part of a complete solution for end-to-end tax and compliance 

Whether it’s tax calculation, exemption certificate management, or tax research, Managed Returns works alongside industry-leading Avalara solutions on a single platform.

FAQ

The Avalara filing process is designed around your deadlines. Returns are auto-approved by the 10th of the month at 5:00 p.m. ET, if not manually approved earlier, giving our compliance team a full window to file and remit before each jurisdiction’s due date. If a return is lodged incorrectly due to an Avalara error and you receive a penalty notice, upload the notice through the Avalara Portal and our compliance team will review it and work towards a resolution for any period we lodged.

Our onboarding team reviews your return configurations and funding authorisation to ensure everything is accurate before your first filing. Most businesses are filing with Avalara within their first full filing cycle after onboarding. During setup, you connect your transaction data, add state registration details, and authorise Avalara to file on your behalf. New filings should be added by the 20th of the month prior to your first filing period. For example, if you want Avalara to file your April returns (due in May), add the filing by April 20.

Yes. Avalara supports both amended returns and backfiling for prior periods. To kick off either, get in touch with your account manager or open a support case. Our compliance team will research the filing history, prepare the corrected or missing returns, and coordinate with the relevant state authorities. If you’re catching up on returns that were never filed, Avalara can also assist you with Voluntary Disclosure Services (VDS) to help manage prior-period exposure and coordinate with state programs. Backfiling is available as a service engagement through your account team.

Avalara's compliance operations are set up to lodge every return before its jurisdictional due date. With over 7 million returns processed and lodged in 2025, our process includes automated scheduling, multi-step quality checks, and a dedicated compliance team. If you receive a penalty or interest notice for a return Avalara filed, submit the notice through the Avalara Portal. Our team will review it, and if the issue was caused by an Avalara error, we’ll work to resolve it with the state on your behalf.

Avalara lodges all state-level and local-level sales and use tax returns, including sellers use tax returns, across every U.S. sales and use tax jurisdiction. This includes home-rule states like Colorado, Alabama, and Louisiana, where local jurisdictions have independent filing requirements. For specialised industries such as communications, lodging and hospitality, and energy and fuel, Avalara Managed Returns handles sector-specific tax types with dedicated forms and schedules. Avalara Managed Returns Premium extends coverage to non-standard returns, advanced return schedules (e.g., Colorado Public Improvement Fee, California Schedule H), and complex scenarios like Florida Enterprise Zone tax incentives.

Yes. Every filing period, you have from the 1st through the 10th of the month to reconcile transactions, review liabilities and remittances, and approve your returns in the Avalara Portal. You have full visibility into what will be lodged and can make adjustments before approval. If returns aren't manually approved by the 10th at 5:00 pm AEST, they're automatically approved to ensure Avalara can file them before their due dates. After filing, return confirmations are available for download in your Avalara account, typically after the 5th of the following month.

Upload the notice through the Avalara Portal experience and our compliance team will take it from there. For any return Avalara filed, we review the notice, research the issue, and work towards resolution, which may include refiling, responding to the state, or coordinating penalty abatement. Our agentic notice handling speeds up response and resolution. Note: Notice management covers periods and jurisdictions where Avalara lodged the original return. For notices related to periods filed before your Avalara engagement, your account team can advise on next steps including backfilling services.

Avalara uses a single-source payment model through Avalara Treasury. Between the 11th and 14th of each month (adjusted for weekends and public holidays), Avalara pulls the approved remittance amounts from your designated bank account. We then remit payment to each jurisdiction on your behalf, ensuring funds arrive before each due date. This means you make one payment to Avalara rather than managing separate payments to dozens of state and local authorities.

Yes. Avalara Managed Returns is designed to scale up or down as your filing obligations change. When you establish nexus in a new state, simply add the registration details and filing location in the Avalara Portal. You can also remove locations when obligations end. Whether you file in three states or 300, the same platform and compliance team support your filings. Avalara also flags new tax obligations, helping you stay on top of nexus changes before they lead to missed filings.

Switching to Avalara Managed Returns is straightforward. During onboarding, you provide your existing state registrations and filing history, and our team configures your returns in the Avalara Portal. If you're using Avalara AvaTax for calculations, your transaction data flows directly into returns preparation with no manual import required. For businesses transitioning from manual filing or another provider, Avalara can coordinate the changeover to ensure there’s no gap in coverage. Your account team will align the cutover with your filing calendar to ensure no deadline is missed during the switch.

Ready to take returns off your plate?

Boost efficiency across preparation, filing, and remittance with agentic workflows. You stay in control of filing decisions.
Get started