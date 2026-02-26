Trusted by companies in every industry
|
Product features
|
Managed Returns
|
Managed Returns Premium
|
Automated extraction of sales data from marketplaces, ecommerce, and accounting platforms
|
X
|
X
|
Sales teams and sellers use tax forms for each state and local jurisdiction
|
X
|
X
|
Consumer use tax return
|
X
|
X
|
Support for free SST returns
|
X
|
X
|
Avalara prepares and files customer returns
|
X
|
X
|
Automatic approval for every filing
|
X
|
X
|
Single source of payment (Avalara Treasury)
|
X
|
X
|
Notice management
|
X
|
X
|
Prepayments calculation and filing
|
X
|
X
|
Multilocation-based returns
|
X
|
X
|
Advanced return adjustments (e.g., FL Enterprise Zone tax incentive)
|
X
|
X
|
Advanced return schedules (e.g., CO Public Improvement Fee, CA Schedule H)
|
X
|
X
|
Canadian returns
|
X
|
X
|
Credit carry-over support
|
X
|
X
|
Multi-user account access
|
X
|
X
|
Automated synchronisation with multiple sales and accounting channels
|
X
|
X
|
CSV transaction upload and error alerting
|
X
|
X
|
Transaction creation and editing within the UI
|
X
|
X
|
State liability detail reports
|
X
|
X
|
Access to historical returns and confirmations
|
X
|
X
|
Management of filing entities and users in a single account
|
X
|
X
|
Direct point of contact and tax adviser
|
X
|
Special handling of returns
|
X
|
White glove service for high-volume, high-revenue, complex returns
|
X