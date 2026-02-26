Get started
AI-first returns preparation, filing, and remittance

Avalara Returns gives businesses of all sizes the power and confidence to manage the returns process with the accuracy and efficiency only our AI-powered platform can provide.

"Dashboard displaying filed returns and confirmations with a prompt to 'Take the tour' and a tooltip reading 'Access Filed Returns and Stay Audit-Ready.'"
Trusted by companies in every industry
Atlas Sign Industries logo with a globe icon on a blue background.
Zillow logo featuring a blue house icon and text.
Cisco logo featuring blue text and vertical bars resembling a bridge.
MiiR logo in black text with a registered trademark symbol.
"Logo with two white hands holding an atom symbol above the word 'Synergy' in cursive on a blue background."
NEFCO logo with an orange hexagon and blue text.

Have a dedicated preparer handle your complex filing requirements

Avalara Managed Returns Premium logo on a white background.

BENEFITS

A complete platform for returns preparation, filing, and remittance

Transform tax compliance with Avalara MCP servers and agents

Our partners and developers can take advantage of Avalara’s MCP servers and Returns agents to scale and automate their tax preparation and filing process, without the need to set up, configure, or maintain integrations. Avalara is the first in the space to do this and it’s built on the industry’s most high-performing, resilient, scalable, multi-cloud compliance platform. Our agents will also be available through the A2A register.

Designed to scale and trusted by customers worldwide

Avalara processed and filed more than 6 million returns in 2024 and is trusted by more than 43,000 customers worldwide. Whether you file thousands of returns a year or just a few, Avalara Returns scales as your business grows.

AI-powered accuracy that reduces audit risk

Avalara uses AI automation to file thousands of tax returns accurately and on time. The AI Notice Assistant streamlines notice creation and helps resolve issues more quickly. The Avalara Returns solution alerts you to new tax obligations, helping you stay compliant and avoid unnecessary fines or penalties.

Integrates with the business applications you use

Engineered to fit into virtually any financial systems landscape, Avalara has more than 1,400 signed partner integrations across ERP, ecommerce, procurement and POS platforms. Avalara Returns connects to the systems you already use and unifies them through a single AI-powered tax and compliance platform.

Purpose-built for industry-specific compliance

Avalara Returns handles complicated, sector-specific tax requirements with automation and precision, reducing manual effort in high-complexity industries. Avalara Returns supports communications, accommodation and hospitality, energy and fuel, among others.

Delivers enterprise-grade performance with always-on, multi-cloud resilience

Avalara Returns brings the speed, scale, and uptime modern businesses demand. Avalara runs active-active across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI with low latency and high availability. It also
provides uninterrupted service even if a cloud provider region fails.

The 10ᵗʰ edition of our annual report engagingly breaks down key policies related to sales tax, tariffs, and VAT.
Avalara Tax Desk - Illustration Graphic
How it works

Avalara Returns

  • Connect your transaction data to Avalara, add registration details for each location where you file, and give us authority to submit the returns on your behalf.
  • Avalara Returns automatically ingests data from your business systems, prepares your returns, and files your returns and remittances according to the schedule you set.
  • Add or remove filing locations, the service scales up or down to meet your needs. Upload your tax notices through the Avalara Portal, and we’ll take it from there.
Sales tax preparation and filing for businesses of all sizes

Avalara Managed Returns

Ideal for medium-sized businesses that want to outsource sales and use tax preparation, filing, and remittance.

  • Offload part of the returns process and reduce costs.
  • Receive regularly updated data through native integration with Avalara AvaTax.
  • Let Avalara handle notice management and remittance in addition to sales tax preparation and filing.
Avalara Managed Returns Premium

Ideal for large and enterprise-level businesses that need dedicated support for sales and use tax returns.

  • Work with a dedicated adviser to support your specific filing requirements.
  • Give your business flexibility to handle special requirements.
  • Minimise your compliance risk with comprehensive reporting.
Avalara VAT Reporting and Managed VAT Reporting

Ideal for companies conducting business internationally. Avalara helps you manage global VAT reporting from a single platform to stay compliant with UK and EU rules.

  • Identify where you have VAT obligations and register to report VAT.
  • Streamline global operations with centralised VAT management.
  • Generate more accurate, submission-ready returns.
Explore Avalara VAT Reporting
Integrations

AvaTax works with many of the business systems you already use

Product comparison table

Choose the solution that’s right for your business

Product features
Managed Returns
Managed Returns Premium

Automated extraction of sales data from marketplaces, ecommerce, and accounting platforms

X

X

Sales teams and sellers use tax forms for each state and local jurisdiction

X

X

Consumer use tax return

X

X

Support for free SST returns

X

X

Avalara prepares and files customer returns

X

X

Automatic approval for every filing

X

X

Single source of payment (Avalara Treasury)

X

X

Notice management

X

X

Prepayments calculation and filing

X

X

Multilocation-based returns

X

X

Advanced return adjustments (e.g., FL Enterprise Zone tax incentive)

X

X

Advanced return schedules (e.g., CO Public Improvement Fee, CA Schedule H)

X

X

Canadian returns

X

X

Credit carry-over support

X

X

Multi-user account access

X

X

Automated synchronisation with multiple sales and accounting channels

X

X

CSV transaction upload and error alerting

X

X

Transaction creation and editing within the UI

X

X

State liability detail reports

X

X

Access to historical returns and confirmations

X

X

Management of filing entities and users in a single account

X

X

Direct point of contact and tax adviser

X

Special handling of returns

X

White glove service for high-volume, high-revenue, complex returns

X

Customer stories

See what our customers say

“Avalara Returns is just so simple ... it saves so much time and gives it back to my active month, allowing me to spend it doing much more high-quality work than just filling out forms.”

  • — Alex Morris-Bouza
  • General Accountant, LSI Solutions

“Avalara has made my job so much easier and quicker, saving me hours every day. It takes compliance off your shoulders.” 

  • — Courtney Sullivan
  • Tax Accountant,Bottomline Technologies

“With Avalara, I can reconcile everything for 39 states in about four hours. … It used to take me three to five days, and that was for far fewer states.” 

  • — Becky Wade
  • Accountant, Equipment Corporation of America

"We needed a much higher degree of accuracy and confidence, and a much lower degree of effort and worry. Now it’s pressing a button. It really makes our collection process run much more smoothly.”

  • — Gary Bennett
  • CFO, Atlas Sign Industries
Related products

Streamlined Sales Tax (SST)

Simplify sales and use tax compliance when selling into multiple SST member states without a physical presence.
Avalara for Sales Tax Registration

Register in all the states where you have sales tax obligations using just one registration form.
Avalara VAT Reporting

Generate more accurate returns with 150+ data checks to help ensure error-free reporting.
Avalara Returns for Accountants

Solve common accounting challenges and meet clients’ sales tax compliance needs without overburdening staff.
Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM)

Process, collect, and access exemption documents.
Avalara Business Licences

Satisfy your business licence and tax registration requirements with solutions tailored to your business.
Awards

TrustRadius Top Rated 2023 badge with five stars.
TrustRadius Buyer's Choice 2025 badge in teal hexagon design.
AICPA SOC certification logo in blue, indicating compliance with service organisation control standards.
G2 Leader Winter 2025 badge.

Frequently asked questions

Avalara helps solve common compliance challenges

Managed Returns is a cloud-based, automated compliance solution designed to help businesses save time, reduce costs, and boost efficiency by streamlining the preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management for sales and use tax, excise tax, and industry-specific tax types.

Managed Returns Premium delivers all the advantages of Managed Returns while addressing the unique and complex needs of your business. Managed Returns Premium offers a dedicated compliance contact familiar with your company’s operations and tax needs. It also supports early prepayments, non-standard returns, and assistance with location management.

Yes, you can submit notices via the Avalara Portal and our compliance team will review all notices for returns for which we have filed.

Avalara starts filing your returns to jurisdictions when you approve your returns.

  • Before the 21st of the previous month: Avalara customers need to add any new filings (e.g., a return for April that needs to be filed in May should be added by 20 April).
  • Before the 1st: Avalara customers need to make any changes to their scheduled filings, including changing frequencies or forms, before the end of the period for which they need to be filed (e.g., a quarterly return that needs to start filing monthly in October should be changed by 31 October).
  • 1st to 10th: Avalara customers reconcile their transactions for the previous month, review their liabilities and remittances, and approve their returns to be filed.
  • 10th at 17:00 PT: Any returns that haven’t already been approved to be filed by customers are automatically approved so Avalara Compliance can file them in a timely manner.
  • 11th to 14th (depending on weekends/bank holidays): Avalara withdraws funds from customers’ bank accounts to be able to remit payment on returns.
  • 11th to end of month: Avalara Compliance files all returns in time for both the returns and payments to be processed before their respective due dates.
  • After the 5th of the next month: Avalara customers will be able to download and view their return confirmations in Avalara AvaTax.

Yes, you can initiate a request to amend or backfile your returns by contacting your account manager or by creating a support ticket with Avalara.

Yes, liability worksheet reports are available in Avalara AvaTax to Avalara Managed Returns users.

Avalara files all state and local level sales and use tax and sellers' use tax returns.

Avi, our AI-powered assistant trained on Avalara systems, account configurations, and integrations, is ready to guide users through tasks, troubleshoot issues, and answer returns queries in real-time.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers are the backbone of Avalara’s AI ecosystem. They enable AI agentic communication and call APIs across Avalara’s platform, facilitating seamless integrations, adaptive workflows, and interoperability with broader enterprise AI systems. With MCP, compliance becomes discoverable and actionable across ERPs, marketplaces, and partner ecosystems.