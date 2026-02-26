Get started

Automate communications tax to improve accuracy, reduce risk, and simplify compliance

Streamline communications tax compliance to keep up with evolving rules and reduce risk across communications products and services.
Video: Simplify returns preparation, filing, and remittance with Avalara Returns for Communications.

Trusted by companies across industries
Simplify your communications tax compliance

You can expect the following once you submit:  

 

  • A specialist will get in touch to discuss customised solutions for your business. 
  • You’ll learn how Avalara for Communications can help manage multi-jurisdictional taxes and reduce risk. 
  • We’ll assess your service offerings and compliance needs. 

 

Connect with us now, we’re excited to speak with you. Already a customer? Get technical support.

BENEFITS

A purpose-built, complete solution to manage the complexities of communications tax compliance

Automate returns

Seamlessly automate all your returns, spanning data ingestion, preparation, filing, and remittance as well as support for registrations, back filing, and notice handling.

Improve customer experience

Ensure a seamless purchasing experience for your customers with tax calculations designed for speed, reliability, and effortless scalability.

Reduce overhead

Easily configure powerful customisations, compliance workflows, and analytics all with just a few clicks and no code required.

Integrate with ease

Add out-of-the-box integrations to a broad ecosystem of billing, subscription management, or ERP platforms — or leverage developer-friendly APIs to easily connect to homegrown systems.

Get tailored support

Access tax experts who understand the unique complexities of your products, channels, and pricing models every step of the way.

Products to manage communications tax

Avalara AvaTax for Communications

Automate tax calculations with highly accurate, regularly updated rates and jurisdiction-specific rules.

Avalara Returns for Communications

Simplify communications tax preparation, filing, and remittance to reduce manual work and improve compliance.

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management Premium

Manage and store exemption certificates to reduce audit risk and support tax compliance.
Integrations

Avalara works with many of the business systems you already use

CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers say

“Avalara does all the hard work for us. We would have had to hire more staff quite significantly and look for people with that specific expertise.”

  • Larry Wills,
  • Senior Vice President and Controller, fuboTV

“We’ve been audited a few times by jurisdictions. In every case, we turned to Avalara to provide the necessary data, and in every case we’ve been found to be compliant.”

  • Jerry Nussbaum,
  • CEO, Preferred Long Distance Ltd.

"We depend on Avalara’s expertise and their solution. They’re in the business of being right, and their technology makes it easy for us."

  • Erwin Wilson,
  • Indirect Tax Senior, Globalstar

"I don’t want to be a tax expert. I just want it to be off my plate. Who really wants to know how all this works? You just want to be compliant and do it the right way.” 

  • Aaron Leon,
  • CEO, thinQ
Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
