|
|
ECM Essentials
|
ECM Pro
|
ECM Premium
|
Apply customer exemptions
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Digitise certificates
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Store certificates as images
|
x (up to 1,000)
|
x (unlimited)
|
x (unlimited)
|
Search and generate reports
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Collect with Avalara CertExpress
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Natural Language Search
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Manage renewals
|
x (single requests)
|
x (automated requests)
|
x (automated requests)
|
Integrate with Avalara AvaTax
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Available as standalone product
|
x
|
x
|
Expanded API implementation
|
x
|
x
|
AI-assisted certificate validation
|
x
|
x
|
Bulk certificate requests
|
x
|
x
|
State tax ID validation
|
x
|
x
|
Exemption tax help content library
|
x
|
x
|
Access to Avalara Vendor Exemption Management (product fees apply)
|
x
|
x
|
Configurable emails and templates
|
x
|
x (enhanced)
|
Available e-commerce integration
|
x
|
x
|
Available retail integration
|
|
Configurable/advanced user role
|
|
Advanced search options
|
|
Configurable reports
|
|
Configurable exemption rationale
|