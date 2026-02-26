Video: Make it easier to find, complete, and submit the right documents.
Benefits
Streamline the creation and submission of exemption certificates
Create certificates on the go
Create and manage forms using a simple, intuitive interface on any internet-connected device.
Deliver documents more quickly
Email, download, or print tax compliance documents from your CertExpress account and instantly share with Exemption Certificate Management users.
Get started quickly
Sign up for an account, complete a business profile, save your signature, and immediately begin creating exemption certificates.
Stay organised
Securely archive and manage all exemption certificates from one intuitive user interface for easier access, organisation, and reconciliation.
Get ongoing support
Find, complete, and submit the right tax compliance document for each situation using Avalara expertise and step-by-step guidance.
Maintain compliance
Automatically track exemption rules and certificate expiry dates, receive alerts when certificates are near expiry, and request new certificates.
How it works
Submit the correct exemption certificates for every tax-exempt transaction
A complete platform for an end-to-end tax compliance solution
Submit
Customers can submit exemption certificates through a secure portal by choosing the appropriate form, completing it digitally, or uploading a certificate copy. CertExpress guides them through the process of selecting and completing the correct form before submission.
Integrate
CertExpress integrates with Avalara ECM and your shopping trolley, allowing customers to provide and manage certificates at the time of purchase. It helps ensure tax exemptions are applied in real-time for a seamless shopping experience.
Validate
CertExpress uses automation to help ensure that all required fields are complete and that the certificate is valid. If there are issues, businesses will receive an error message until discrepancies are resolved.
Track
CertExpress helps to automatically track certificate expiries and send renewal requests to customers. This proactive approach helps businesses improve compliance.
ECM Essentials
Capture and store electronic certificates in real-time for businesses with straightforward tax exemptions.
CertExpress is a free application that works seamlessly with Avalara ECM products and allows your customers to self-manage creating and sending certificates, simplifying collection. It offers a user-friendly interface, enabling customers to complete, upload, or send certificates digitally. Businesses can reduce delays in collecting certificates, improve accuracy, and ensure improved compliance by reducing manual errors.
