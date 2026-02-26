Get started

New technologies can create unexpected tax implications. With AvaTax for Communications, it’s easy for businesses to stay on top of it all.
Avoid tax surprises

Launching a product? Bundling different services? Adding VoIP, streaming, or IoT capabilities? Each can have a big tax impact — but many companies don’t realise it.
Tame the complexity

Knowing your tax obligations is one thing; fulfilling them is another. Our powerful solution and communications tax expertise allow you to handle complex calculations with ease.
Free up your team

Are your automated systems keeping up with industry changes? Or is your team stuck updating and maintaining software? AvaTax gives employees the time to work on more important (and profitable) projects.
Features and benefits

A complete platform for an end-to-end tax compliance solution 

Continuous monitoring

Avalara’s communications tax team monitors relevant statutes, regulatory rules, and rate changes — so your team doesn’t have to.

Seamless updates

We update our SaaS solution regularly to reflect current requirements, making manual software maintenance a thing of the past.

Precise calculations

Our Geo for Communications feature provides street-level tax precision, assigning the taxing jurisdiction by latitude/longitude.

Integration with your system

AvaTax connects to billing platforms or ERP systems via a prebuilt connector — or create a customised integration using our API.

Robust research and reporting

A powerful customer portal simplifies tax lookups and research, while providing access to flexible, customisable reporting options.

Superior flexibility

AvaTax for Communications easily handles complex calculations while allowing you to override rules if necessary, create special tax bundles, and more.

