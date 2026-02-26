Automate the busywork. Centralise every licence in one place so your team can move faster, stay aligned, and focus on high-impact tasks — not spreadsheets.
Reduce risk
Don’t wait for fines to find you. Get instant alerts before licences expire, close compliance gaps automatically, and keep your business audit-ready without manual checks.
Streamline compliance
Cut through complexity with one streamlined workflow for all jurisdictions. Batch renewals, reduce admin hours, and keep compliance moving — no matter how many licences you manage.
CUSTOMER STORIES
See what our customers say
“I do think it’s that valuable a tool — every company should have Avalara if they do any type of compliance licensing.”
- Laura Campbell
Compliance Manager, Kolb Grading
Video: Avalara helped Kolb Grading increase their compliance confidence with streamlined processes and reduced risk of fines and shutdowns.
"Because we run lean here, we didn’t want our IT people to take on any part of this system. In the end, we only had to provide our data and Avalara did the rest. The project management and transition team were brilliant".
Heather Parker
Compliance Officer, LAZ Parking
“We can just put in the address of where the location is and the software will tell us exactly every business licence that may be needed.”