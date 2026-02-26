Get started
Light blue and white geometric triangular pattern on a white background.

Agentic Tax and Compliance™ for every purchase

Avalara AI does the heavy lifting of onboarding, validating, and reporting so your AP team can focus on strategy, not spreadsheets.
Get started
Alt-text: Screenshot of a consumer use transactions table with statuses like "Accrued" and "Need review," accompanied by a tooltip explaining use tax management and an orange "Take the tour" button.
See Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable in action with an instant, self-guided demo — no sales pitch, no commitments.
Alt-text: Screenshot of a consumer use transactions table with statuses like "Accrued" and "Need review," accompanied by a tooltip explaining use tax management and an orange "Take the tour" button.
See Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable in action with an instant, self-guided demo — no sales pitch, no commitments.

Agentic Tax and Compliance™ for every purchase

Avalara AI does the heavy lifting of onboarding, validating, and reporting so your AP team can focus on strategy, not spreadsheets.

Let’s solve your tax compliance challenges together

Complete this short form to connect with an Avalara tax solution specialist.

You can expect the following once you submit:

  • We’ll review your business needs.
  • One of our specialists will contact you to discuss bespoke solutions.
  • You’ll get insights into how Avalara can help streamline your compliance.

Connect with us now — we’re excited to speak with you!

Already a customer? Get technical support.
Contact Sales

BENEFITS

Elevate tax compliance for your purchases with streamlined automation and control

Improve accuracy

Intelligent analysis of product descriptions and images automatically classifies items into the right tax categories, reducing guesswork, saving time, and ensuring consistent taxability on purchases.

Increase efficiency

Streamline your processes to save time and free up resources for business-critical tasks.

Enhance compliance

Avalara’s AI engine regularly updates tax rules across 13,000+ sales and use tax jurisdictions, so your accounts payable team can stay compliant without chasing updates.

Fine-tune your thresholds

Enhance thresholds and tolerances to help ensure your consumer use taxes are managed exactly the way you need.

Manage suppliers

Identify trusted suppliers to streamline the review process and pinpoint high-risk suppliers for additional evaluation.

Simplify tax management

From onboarding to reporting, AI automates ERP file mapping and guides rule setup tailored to your needs.

AGENTIC TAX AND COMPLIANCE™

Let AI agents do the work

Imagine a digital compliance team that works 24/7, never tires, and always stays up-to-date with the latest rules for all jurisdictions. That’s agentic compliance in action.
Discover more
Illustration of an AI-powered robot with Avalara branding, surrounded by icons representing trust, automation, and technology.
Illustration of an AI-powered robot with Avalara branding, surrounded by icons representing trust, automation, and technology.

AGENTIC TAX AND COMPLIANCE™

Let AI agents do the work

Imagine a digital compliance team that works 24/7, never tires, and always stays up-to-date with the latest rules for all jurisdictions. That’s agentic compliance in action.

How it works

AI-driven onboarding, validation, and reporting for smarter use tax compliance

  • Manage use tax compliance and maintain control
    Set limits for undercharged and overcharged scenarios, giving you peace of mind that every transaction aligns with your expectations.
  • Catch vendor sales tax errors and avoid liability
    Identify overpaid and underpaid tax on your purchases and apply the correct tax based on jurisdiction, taxability, and special rules.
  • Reconcile transactions and automate use tax compliance
    Apply use tax owed on your returns automatically and avoid penalties and interest for underpayments. Identify and resolve overpayments of sales tax from supplier purchases.
  • Get support for Canadian Provincial Sales Tax (PST)
    Automate the accrual of PST on purchases in Québec, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
  • AI-guided onboarding
    Auto-map transaction files from your ERP and purchasing systems, recommend initial rules, and accelerate time-to-value with AI doing the heavy lifting.
Screenshot of the Avalara platform displaying the Calculating Consumer Use Tax settings page, including options to set up vendors and exemptions, cost centers, and users.
Video: Tailor AvaTax for Accounts Payable to your specific business needs.

Features

Automate complex financial tax processes with AI-powered intelligence

Consolidate compliance for procure-to-pay processes in one location

Centralise tax compliance in the Avalara Portal to manage sales, purchases, and returns. 
  • Utilise Avalara Vendor Exemption Management to provide certificates directly to vendors.
  • Calculate use tax on returns with reporting and annotations on overpayments for credit tracking and refunds.
  • Streamline reporting for reconciliation and audit support with your general ledger.

Unify configurations with AI-driven rules and compliance content

Allocate consumer use tax automatically with advanced rules that can be created, tested, and visualised through a generative AI interface.
  • Avi, Avalara’s AI assistant, guides setup and answers questions in plain language.
  • Regularly updated tax content across 13 000+ sales and use tax jurisdictions keeps your system up to date without manual effort.
  • AI rules adapt to thresholds and purchase risk profiles, simplifying complex decision-making.

Integrate with your business applications

Connect to the ERP and procurement systems you’re already using through prebuilt integrations, API, or our AvaTax MCP server.
  • Utilise AvaTax MCP servers to connect with modern AI ecosystems, turning plain-language requests into tax-ready actions across platforms.
  • Gain better control by setting different thresholds on your batch uploads or integrated system — with AI helping fine-tune rules and reduce false positives.
  • Simplify batch uploads with customisable transaction templates, enhanced by AI that auto-maps fields and learns from prior inputs to cut setup time.
Blue background with a pattern of overlapping translucent triangles.

Integrations

Avalara AvaTax works with many of the business systems you already use

pinterest
pinterest
pinterest
View all integrations

Related products

Avalara for Enterprise

Learn more about our scalable, automated global tax compliance solutions for enterprise businesses.
Read more

Avalara AvaTax

Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.
Read more

Consumer use tax

Self-assess your consumer use tax liability without relying on complicated spreadsheets or expensive bespoke solutions.
Read more

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently asked questions

Our solution provides centralised configurations within AvaTax, integrates with the most commonly used systems, and uses real-time and batch transactions for use tax calculation and reporting.

Sales tax is assessed at the time of purchase and paid to the government by the seller. Consumer use tax is self-assessed after the point of purchase, based on a variety of factors, and remitted to the government by the buyer.

Generally, consumer use tax obligations are incurred on purchases when the vendor undercharges or does not charge sales tax. Use tax can also affect previously purchased products, depending on how or where they’re used.

Self-assessment is a manual, resource-intensive process. Use tax rules and rates are also complex and subject to change.