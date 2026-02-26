It depends on the country you’re applying with and whether you’re using an intermediary. As of August 2021, Avalara has generally been receiving IOSS numbers within a week from when the completed documentation is submitted. Although demand is increasing, we expect there could be delays in the future.
Your IOSS number cannot be backdated and applied to shipments you’ve already made.
The answer depends on the model you plan to use. Historically, there have been two popular models but with the introduction of IOSS, there is now a third option.
Delivery At Place (DAP) — VAT is not charged at the time of purchase, but must be paid by the customer before they’re allowed to receive the goods.
Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) — VAT is applied at the point of purchase, but businesses aren’t required to show VAT charges.
Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) — Businesses must apply VAT charges and show the amount collected to the customer at the point of sale.
Intermediaries, such as Avalara, are responsible for the filing and payment of VAT under this scheme. The intermediary is jointly and severally liable with the business registering for IOSS. The intermediary is required to pay the tax authority on behalf of the business.
An intermediary must be appointed when a business is established outside of the EU with no local presence in the EU, and the business is not otherwise based in a country with a tax mutual assistance agreement.