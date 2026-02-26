Get started
BENEFITS

Evaluate tax rules and regulations with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence

Simplify tax research

Quickly access highly accurate, state-specific taxability rules and rates as well as cross-border trade content — eliminating manual research across multiple sources.

Get answers instantly

Use Avi, Avalara’s AI-powered tax research assistant, to get fast, plain-language answers with citations — saving time and improving decision confidence.

Improve rate accuracy

Apply rooftop-level rates using precise location data and boundary validation to avoid costly errors from postcode-based estimates.

Access reliable trade content

Simplify cross-border transactions by leveraging trusted global trade content, expert-curated insights, and the power of AI to streamline tariff code research.

Track tax history

Validate past decisions with historical tax rates and law changes, supporting audits and helping defend past tax classifications.

Reduce compliance risk

Mitigate errors and penalties with consistent tax guidance, exemption rules, and matrix tools to ensure more accurate classifications across jurisdictions.

Increase compliance in an ever-changing tax environment

Intelligent, AI-powered search

  • Ask tax questions via chat for instant answers
  • Get clear, cited responses with links to source content
  • Reclaim 384 hours annually by avoiding and recapturing 90% of tax research work*
Real-time, centralised tax content

  • Access regularly updated sales and use tax rules and rates
  • Get consolidated content from all 50 states and D.C.
  • See government-approved rate and rule changes
Audit-ready design

  • Track historical rate changes and legislation
  • Export and share answers with stakeholders
  • Defend decisions confidently with supporting detail
* Results from a study commissioned by Avalara of a composite organisation utilising Avalara Tax Research.

PRODUCT COMPARISON CHART

Choose the subscription model that’s right for your business

Feature
Essentials
Standard
Premium
Tax rules, rates, and laws for all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia
Yes
Yes
Yes
AI tax research assistant (Avi) helps you answer tax questions more quickly than ever before 
Yes
Yes
Yes
Simplified descriptions of what tax laws mean
Yes
Yes
Yes
Audit defence support in case of enquiries from state and local governments**
Yes
Yes
Yes
Law-backed taxability answers for both customers and internal colleagues
Yes
Yes
Yes
Taxability charts that can be easily exported and shared
Yes
Yes
Yes
Customised email notifications when tax laws or rates change — based on selected jurisdictions and preferences
Yes
Yes
Yes
Updated cross-border trade content libraries and HS code classification
Yes
Yes
Yes
Straightforward yes/no taxability answers
Yes
Yes
Yes

A searchable Q&A database of 24,000+ questions, plus access to Avalara tax researchers for direct enquiries

Yes (limited to 6 per year)

Yes

Yes
Rooftop sales and use tax rates by address
Yes
Yes
Yes
History of tax laws and answers
Yes
Yes
Taxability decision trees for drop shipping, government contractors, construction, and software maintenance
Yes
Yes
Add-ons available for custom tax answer libraries, global, restaurant, and telecommunications tax content, and industry-specific rates for automotive, fuel, and restaurants
Yes
Yes
Flexibility to build and manage tax matrices tailored to your products, services, and business locations
Yes
Regularly updated custom tax matrices that reflect regulatory changes — keeping you up to date without manual intervention
Yes
Enhanced compliance accuracy for industries with non-standard tax rules (e.g., telecommunications, construction, software)
Yes

** Subject to terms and conditions

CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers say

"The AI-powered search in Avalara Tax Research has been a game changer, cutting my research time by more than 80%." 

 

  • —Dakota Cox,
  • Accounts Payable, Averitt Express.

"Working with Avalara has been perfect. We rely on their expertise in so many ways — like using Avalara Tax Research to determine a product’s taxability in various jurisdictions. Being able to trust that expertise saves my team so much time, I don’t know how they could live without it."

  • —Missy Basone
  • CFO, Set Solutions

"Avalara has alleviated figuring out what we owe and where we owe it. The peace of mind knowing that we’re managing sales and use tax correctly is immense.”

  • —Joe Faust
  • Sales Manager, Electric Motor Supply Company
Frequently asked questions

Avalara Tax Research is an AI-powered tax research platform offering regularly updated rules, rates, and taxability insights across the UK.

Avalara Tax Research is helpful for everyone, but it’s especially ideal for finance and tax professionals, including tax directors, tax analysts, accountants, accounting directors, financial controllers, comptrollers, auditors, and more.

Content is regularly updated with government-approved changes, ensuring greater accuracy and compliance.

Yes. Avalara Tax Research is trusted by state and local governments and incorporates real-time feedback to deliver historical tax data, statutory references, and comprehensive documentation — making it easier for you to manage audits with confidence.

Yes. Avalara Tax Research eliminates or reduces reliance on third-party consultants by providing expert-vetted, plain-language tax guidance.

Yes. With a subscription to Avalara Tax Research Standard or Premium, you can use the Contact Tax Expert feature to submit your question directly to our tax research experts and receive a timely, personalised response.

No. Avalara Tax Research is a standalone, web-based self-service research tool.

