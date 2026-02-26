Let’s solve your tax compliance challenges together
* Results from a study commissioned by Avalara of a composite organisation utilising Avalara Tax Research.
|
Feature
|
Essentials
|
Standard
|
Premium
|
Tax rules, rates, and laws for all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
AI tax research assistant (Avi) helps you answer tax questions more quickly than ever before
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Simplified descriptions of what tax laws mean
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Audit defence support in case of enquiries from state and local governments**
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Law-backed taxability answers for both customers and internal colleagues
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Taxability charts that can be easily exported and shared
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Customised email notifications when tax laws or rates change — based on selected jurisdictions and preferences
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Updated cross-border trade content libraries and HS code classification
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Straightforward yes/no taxability answers
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
A searchable Q&A database of 24,000+ questions, plus access to Avalara tax researchers for direct enquiries
|
Yes (limited to 6 per year)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rooftop sales and use tax rates by address
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
History of tax laws and answers
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Taxability decision trees for drop shipping, government contractors, construction, and software maintenance
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Add-ons available for custom tax answer libraries, global, restaurant, and telecommunications tax content, and industry-specific rates for automotive, fuel, and restaurants
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Flexibility to build and manage tax matrices tailored to your products, services, and business locations
|
Yes
|
Regularly updated custom tax matrices that reflect regulatory changes — keeping you up to date without manual intervention
|
Yes
|
Enhanced compliance accuracy for industries with non-standard tax rules (e.g., telecommunications, construction, software)
|
Yes
** Subject to terms and conditions