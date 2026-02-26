Get started

Drive cross-border sales with a unified checkout solution that optimises customer experience

Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border calculates and estimates customs duties and import taxes in real time.
End of de minimis
Video: Avalara Cross-Border helps you navigate the complexities of global commerce.

Trusted by companies in every industry
Simplify cross-border trade and tariff compliance

BENEFITS

Your end-to-end solution for international trade compliance

Accelerate Trade with Agentic AI

Avalara MCP servers embed compliance intelligence into ERPs, e-commerce, and supply chains to streamline cross-border compliance. Learn more

Simplify global transactions

Unify the calculation of customs duties and import taxes, VAT, GST, and sales and use tax from a centralised platform.

Improve customer experience

Take advantage of preferential and punitive government treaties to access lower rates, offer more competitive pricing, and reduce customer attrition.

Calculate customs duties in real time

Collect customs duties and import taxes at checkout (even when HS codes aren’t available) to preserve transparency and avoid cart abandonment or refused packages.

Preserve and enhance margins

Ensure duty calculations collected from customers at the online point of purchase cover downstream duty charges imposed by customs agencies.

Connect with classification solutions

Leverage Avalara Tariff Code Classification for more accurate and efficient assignment of HS, HTS, and Schedule B codes.

How it works

AvaTax global calculations

  • Provide your product catalogue with HS-6 or HS-10 classifications or item descriptions, listing details, and destination countries.
  • Connect to your ecommerce or ERP systems with our pre-built integrations, or through our API.
  • Calculate (for preclassified items) or estimate customs duties and import taxes in your online shopping basket.
Video: Avalara AvaTax calculates sales and use tax, VAT, GST, and customs duties and import taxes.

Streamline global transactions for your business and your customers

Provide more accurate landed costs

  • Use Avalara Tariff Code Classification for more accurate HS-6 or HS-10 classifications.
  • Utilise Avalara’s library of HS classifications by providing basic product information to generate a list of probable HS codes for real-time estimation.
Table showing AvaTax functionality for customs duties and import taxes, with "Yes" allowing calculation and "No" providing estimation.

Deliver a superior customer experience

  • Create a transparent, frictionless online purchasing experience for international customers.
  • Provide a Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) buyer experience to reduce risk of basket abandonment.
  • Reduce the risk of undercharging or overcharging tax due to incorrect classification.
A table from AvaTax showing customs duties and import taxes calculation based on HS code availability, with "Yes" allowing calculation and "No" only providing an estimate.

Scale your international growth

  • Simplify the complexities of cross-border sales.
  • Rely on our team of experts for ongoing support as your business grows.
  • Cut costs and increase accuracy with a flexible solution.
Two tax calculation forms for Spain, one for Sales and Use Tax, VAT, GST with a 21% rate, and another for Landed Cost Tax with a 7% import duty rate, showing calculated taxes/fees of 1,750.00.

INTEGRATIONS

Avalara powers cross-border compliance for Shopify Markets and eBay International Shipping

Explore 1,400+ signed partner integrations

CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers say

“I’d have to hire at least three people with tax experience to do the work that Avalara is doing for us.”

Jason Macatangay 
CFO, Threadless

“Automating sales tax was an absolute necessity for us, as it reduces the burden and strain on manual processes and our internal teams. Sales tax automation gives us peace of mind and the confidence to expand into new geographical areas.”

Dan Safe
Group Finance Manager, Rapha
View all customer stories

Frequently Asked Questions

Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers connect Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border APIs to AI agents and partner platforms. This enables compliance tasks like customs duty and import tax calculation to run automatically inside ERPs, marketplaces, and supply chain systems. The result is faster onboarding, fewer errors, and smoother global trade operations. 

A customs duty is the indirect tax levied on the import or export of goods in a cross-border transaction. Customs duties are currently limited to physical goods.

 

Import taxes are consumption taxes established by governments. They’re typically imposed as a percentage of the selling price (plus any customs duties) and they’re imposed on both imports and intra-country sales. VAT and GST are the most common forms of import taxes.

For real-time calculation of customs duties and import taxes, yes. HS codes, HTS codes, and tariff codes are tied to a country's specific duty rate for the specific item. Having accurate HS codes is the first step to calculating cross-border taxes.

 

If you don’t have an HS code, you can still estimate customs duties and import taxes at checkout with minimal input data — don’t miss a sale when you use Avalara Cross-Border Estimated. This feature only applies to new transactions; any backdated transactions will need an accurate HS-10 code to produce a calculation.

Harmonised System (HS) codes are internationally standardised 6-digit codes that denote the product category and are used to classify traded goods. Ten-digit codes, which include the HS code as the first six digits, are used to determine import duties and regulations. These codes are referred to as Harmonised Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes by the U.S., TARIC codes in the EU, and may have different names in other countries and regions. The 10-digit codes are country-specific, meaning one item will have a unique code for each country. Schedule B codes are also US-specific 10-digit codes used to classify exported goods, maintained by the US Census Bureau. Tariff codes generally refer to the aforementioned codes used to impose duties on imports, vary by country, and are often based on the HS system.

 

  • Harmonised System (HS) codes — 6-digit internationally standardised codes to classify traded goods
  • Harmonised Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes and TARIC codes — 10-digit country-specific codes used to determine import duties and regulations
  • Schedule B codes — 10-digit country-specific codes used by the US to classify exported goods
  • Tariff codes — the general term to refer to the codes listed above

Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) is a shipping model in which the seller takes responsibility for paying duties and taxes. For cross-border transactions sold under this model, the seller typically collects duties and taxes upfront as part of the online checkout experience. This is how customers expect to shop online.

 

Delivered at Place (DAP) is a shipping model in which the buyer takes responsibility for paying duties and taxes. For cross-border transactions sold under this model, the buyer typically pays duties and taxes upon receipt of the goods. This can lead to unexpected surprises and even rejected orders. Under this model, the seller is only responsible for the physical delivery of the goods.

A de minimis threshold is the valuation ceiling for goods below which no duty or tax is charged and clearance procedures, including data requirements, are minimal. De minimis thresholds for customs duties may be different from the threshold for import taxes for the same item. There are many factors that go into whether a shipment would be free from duty and/or taxes, and de minimis thresholds can be updated frequently. Assigning accurate tariff codes is the first step to prepare for these changes since a change in a de minimis threshold does not equal a change in tariff code.

Calculating customs duties and import taxes in real time at checkout helps reduce the risk of abandoned baskets, products stuck in customs, and a poor buyer experience. By providing your customers with a more accurate landed cost, you’re providing them with a seamless online buying experience consistent with shopping domestically.

