Tax compliance challenges
Quantitative benefits of Avalara
Qualitative benefits of Avalara
Audit risk and readiness
Improve audit preparation efficiency to as much as 85%, reducing time spent per audit by up to 34 hours
Enhance confidence in tax compliance while reducing administrative burden
High cost
*Eliminate spending on third-party tax experts, saving up to $150,000 annually
Reduce sales tax liabilities and facilitate seamless expansion into new jurisdictions
Manual and error-prone
Reduce annual tax management workload by up to 510 hours through streamlined processes
Shift focus to strategic business initiatives rather than tax decision-making
Complex and constantly changing tax rules
Take back up to 384 hours annually by avoiding and recapturing as much as 90% of tax research work
Utilise regularly updated tax content databases and specialised tax expertise while staying current with evolving rates and regulations
Inefficient certificate management
*Eliminate up to 416 hours of work per year through proper completion of exemption certificates
Streamline exemption validation workflow for sales while ensuring greater compliance
