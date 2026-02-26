Get started
Trusted by companies in every industry
Let’s solve your tax compliance challenges together

Complete this short form to connect with an Avalara tax solution specialist. 

You can expect the following once you submit:

 

  • We’ll review your business needs.

  • One of our specialists will contact you to discuss bespoke solutions.

  • You’ll get insights into how Avalara can help streamline your compliance.

 

Connect with us now — we’re excited to speak with you!

 

Already a customer? Get technical support.

EXPLAINER VIDEO

Avalara AvaTax uses automation to make tax determination faster, easier, and more accurate.

Stacks of yellow papers representing tax categories: Sales, Excise, VAT, and GST Indirect, each with corresponding icons.
Video: Avalara AvaTax calculates sales tax, VAT, and GST across industries, borders, and tax types

BENEFITS

Automate sales and use tax with greater accuracy, easier implementation, and faster ROI

Lower audit risks

Reduce tax reserves and audit exposure with our unified sales and use tax solution that automates calculations, exemptions, and filings with high-level accuracy.

Save valuable time

Save up to 34 hours annually on audit preparation with AvaTax’s centralised, accurate record system that eliminates tracking materials across disparate systems.

Improve accuracy

Navigate complex tax laws and reduce manual work as AvaTax updates in real time, covering 900K+ tax rules across 12,000+ US sales and use tax jurisdictions and 190+ countries.

Reduce your costs

Save up to $150,000 annually by eliminating third-party tax expert costs, allowing you to redirect valuable resources towards revenue-generating activities.

Operate without interruption

Avalara’s built-in multi-cloud architecture with active-active failover ensures 24/7 tax calculation for your business.

Secure your data

Avalara AvaTax global platform has achieved SOC2 Type 2 compliance and is committed to keeping your data secure and helping reduce potential risk.

How it works

Avalara’s suite of sales and use tax products

  • Retail
  • Software
  • Manufacturing
  • Marketplaces
  • Accounting firms
  • Wholesale and distribution
  • Energy 
  • Vape and tobacco
  • Communications
  • Lodging and hospitality 
  • Beverage alcohol, and more
Video: Learn more about our cloud-based sales and use tax solutions.

All-in-one platform for simplified sales and use tax compliance

One cloud-based solution to calculate tax rates, prepare returns, and manage documents

Avalara AvaTax

  • Calculate more accurate sales and use tax using our advanced geospatial technology (with rooftop accuracy)  
  • Access state and local tax rates, regularly updated based on the latest laws, exemptions, and jurisdiction boundaries
  • Catch supplier errors to avoid overpayments and underpayments of supplier sales tax
  • Create specialised tax rules and track economic nexus in real-time
Learn more about AvaTax
Video: More accurately calculate taxes in over 190 countries and autonomous territories.

Avalara Returns

  • Automate sales and use tax returns preparation and filing, including notice management across multiple jurisdictions
  • Reduce audit risk by submitting more accurate returns, and access comprehensive reports to support audit readiness 
  • Cut costs of hiring a tax expert by outsourcing sales tax returns to Avalara 
  • Minimise business disruption and reduce staff training by simplifying filing requirements as your nexus expands
Learn more about Returns
Video: Avalara Returns automates time consuming returns filing tasks, improves accuracy and reduces audit risk

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

  • Collect, verify, and store certificates while applying real-time transaction calculations for a better customer experience
  • Digitally manage certificates with streamlined signing, submission, and audit-ready exports
  • AI-assisted validation to save time and resources while ensuring greater confidence in compliance
  • Track expiring certificates to proactively manage and automate renewals
Learn more
Video: Ease the headache of compliance document management by automating your processes with Avalara ECM.

Integrations

Connect your business systems seamlessly using our 1,400+ signed partner integrations and robust API

Oracle NetSuite logo.
How Avalara transforms tax management for your business

Tax compliance challenges
Quantitative benefits of Avalara
Qualitative benefits of Avalara

Audit risk and readiness

Improve audit preparation efficiency to as much as 85%, reducing time spent per audit by up to 34 hours

Enhance confidence in tax compliance while reducing administrative burden

Enhance confidence in tax compliance while reducing administrative burden

High cost

*Eliminate spending on third-party tax experts, saving up to $150,000 annually

Reduce sales tax liabilities and facilitate seamless expansion into new jurisdictions

Reduce sales tax liabilities and facilitate seamless expansion into new jurisdictions

Manual and error-prone

Reduce annual tax management workload by up to 510 hours through streamlined processes

Shift focus to strategic business initiatives rather than tax decision-making

Shift focus to strategic business initiatives rather than tax decision-making

Complex and constantly changing tax rules

Take back up to 384 hours annually by avoiding and recapturing as much as 90% of tax research work

Utilise regularly updated tax content databases and specialised tax expertise while staying current with evolving rates and regulations

Utilise regularly updated tax content databases and specialised tax expertise while staying current with evolving rates and regulations

Inefficient certificate management

*Eliminate up to 416 hours of work per year through proper completion of exemption certificates

Streamline exemption validation workflow for sales while ensuring greater compliance

Streamline exemption validation workflow for sales while ensuring greater compliance

CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers say

“Properly collecting and remitting automatically is a breath of fresh air. It’s amazing!"

“Properly collecting and remitting automatically is a breath of fresh air. It’s amazing!"

The MiiR logo displayed against a blurred background with colorful shelves and plants.
Video: By automating sales tax with Avalara, MiiR saved time, lowered costs, and boosted operational efficiency

"Sales tax laws are expanding and evolving daily. The burden of keeping up with what is going on, along with trying to maintain a constant state of accurate calculations, is virtually impossible. Avalara takes on that responsibility and burden, allowing more time to focus on other tasks and projects while having peace of mind that your customers are being charged correctly at any given moment.”

  • —Courtney Sullivan
  • Tax Accountant, Bottomline Technologies

“We use AvaTax and it made it so easy to have every department in our company be able to do billing without the worry that tax is incorrect, and remembering a zillion tax codes!”

 

  • — Becky Wade
  • Accountant, Equipment Corporation of America

‘We answer with such confidence and authority now; the auditors have moved on to someone else."

 

  • —Lois Browne
  • VP of Finance, Dylan’s Candy Bar 
See all customer stories

Frequently asked questions

Sales tax is assessed at the time of purchase and paid to the government by the seller. Consumer use tax is self-assessed after the point of purchase, based on a variety of factors, and remitted to the government by the buyer.

Yes. Avalara AvaTax has more than 1,400 signed partner integrations and custom APIs for a wide range of accounting, ERP, AP, procurement, and e-commerce systems. This integration allows for automatic tax calculations within your existing workflows, reducing manual data entry and enabling more accurate tax compliance.

Managed Returns is a cloud-based, automated compliance solution designed to help businesses save time, reduce costs, and boost efficiency by streamlining the preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management for sales and use tax, excise tax, and industry-specific tax types.

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management consolidates paper and digital certificates into a single, easily accessible document repository. Any certificates you need to collect for future purchases can be processed automatically at the point of purchase, and you can set reminders for expiring certificates and run campaigns for automated collection. This helps improve the customer experience and reduce the workload for your staff.

Avalara Tax Research is a subscription-based product offered by Avalara. It provides sales tax content subscriptions and powerful research tools used by thousands of companies and tax professionals to help them get tax right.

