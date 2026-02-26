Get started

Avalara pricing is designed to grow with your business

Discover how our pricing scales with you, so you only pay for what you need

25 states cover the cost of using Avalara to help qualified sellers manage sales tax in multiple states

Frequently asked questions

Our suite of products automates your tax compliance — from calculation and returns to registration and document management.

Many Avalara products use volume-based pricing models designed to scale with your business.

Products and solutions from Avalara are designed for businesses of all sizes, from emerging small businesses to enterprise-level companies. That’s why our pricing model scales with your growth.

Avalara pricing typically varies and depends on the following:

  • Products and services purchased
  • Number of business applications integrated with the solution
  • Volume of sales transactions processed per month
  • Number of states and/or jurisdictions where sales tax is being collected and remitted

We’re happy to offer fixed pricing for select products. We offer Avalara Licence Guidance for as low as $119. You can also get Avalara Sales Tax Registration for $403 per location.

We’re proud to offer a variety of best-in-class support options for our customers depending on the product and level of service. Visit our support page or connect with a sales tax specialist to learn more about how we can help you.

