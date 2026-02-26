Avalara E‑Invoicing and Live Reporting

Automated creation and transmission of e-invoices in mandate-specific structured electronic formats Creating invoices, credit notes, and other documents in formats that align with local regulations, and transmitting them to tax authority platforms helps to comply with e-invoicing and live reporting mandates, including clearance, live reporting, centralised invoice issuance, and decentralised CTC models.

Automated invoice content validation Pre-validating e-invoice content, including XSD and Schematron checks, before final submission to tax authority platforms helps reduce rejection rates and the risk of audits and fines.

Support for mandate-related local digital archiving, and creation of QR codes and PDFs Support for mandate-specific requirements helps businesses adhere to individual country e-invoicing specifications and maintain regulatory compliance.

Support for digital signatures Use of digital signature helps to ensure invoice authenticity and integrity, build trust with trading partners, and meet requirements for secure digital transactions.

Receipt of incoming e-invoices in mandate-specific formats and their conversion into XML Receiving incoming electronic invoices, credit notes, and other documents in various formats and transforming them into a unified structured format enables businesses to automate invoice processing in accounts payable for both domestic and international transactions to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Global, multi-country e-invoicing service with automated updates and extensions A centralised service that can adapt to regulatory requirements across multiple countries and offers self-service mandate activation allows businesses to deploy e-invoicing globally and stay ahead of evolving requirements.

Self-service activation for new mandates The ability to configure and activate additional mandates at any time without development provides flexibility, simplifies ongoing compliance, and reduces IT costs.

Single portal to analyse and monitor e-invoices A central hub with real-time invoice monitoring and analysis tools provides greater visibility and insights, enabling more efficient and faster issue resolution.

Audit trail of incoming and outgoing invoices A comprehensive record of all invoice-related actions tracks changes to both inbound and outbound invoices, ensuring greater compliance, transparency, and accountability.

Accreditations by local tax authorities Accreditations by local tax authorities in various countries ensure better adherence to local regulations and streamlined integration with government systems, enabling more compliant e-invoicing across multiple jurisdictions.

Access to Peppol and DBNA, and select local exchange networks Using standardised document exchange networks enables efficient invoice exchange processes both domestically and cross-border, while ensuring greater adherence to local and international standards.

Multi-tenant cloud infrastructure The highly available infrastructure offers seamless auto-updates with zero downtime and automatic transaction correction in the event of an outage. This helps to ensure reliable operation and highly accurate transaction processing, even in the event of unexpected disruptions.

ISO 27001 certification ISO 27001 certification demonstrates a company’s alignment with globally recognised best practices for information security.

SOC 2 Type II certification SOC 2 Type II certification validates an organisation’s commitment to security, availability, and integrity of clients’ data and its measures for ongoing protection through consistent security controls that are monitored and tested.