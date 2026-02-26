|
|
Avalara Tax Code Classification
|
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification
|
Avalara Managed Tax Category Classification
|
Product description
|
For current AvaTax users with stable product catalogues
|
For ecommerce sellers and companies conducting business across borders
|
For companies with complex products and frequently changing catalogues
|
Lookup based on universal identifiers (e.g. UPC, GTIN, EAN, etc.)
|
-
|
Avalara tax code classification
|
-
|
Tax category classification
|
-
|
API upload
|
-
|
Multiple input formats (API, FTP, direct uploads to UI, etc.)
|
-
|
Configurable output formats (.csv, Oracle, .xml, webhooks, etc.)
|
-
|
Reporting and analytics
|
-
|
Up to 1 million items per month
|
-
|
Job management within the tool
|
-
|
-
|
Special compliance considerations for SNAP, WIC, etc.
|
-
|
-
|
Professional services support and mapping
|
-
|
-
|
Country-specific HS code classification
|
-
|
-
Avalara tax codes are our way of identifying your products to help better determine more accurate tax rates.
The Harmonised System, or HS, is formally known as the Harmonised Commodity Description and Coding System. It’s the international standard for classifying traded products. It started in 1988 and is maintained by the World Customs Organisation (WCO).