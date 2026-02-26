Get started
AI-first tax calculations, trusted and designed to scale

Avalara AvaTax is the global tax engine at the heart of our AI-powered compliance platform — delivering highly accurate, real-time tax calculations for both sales and purchasing workflows across jurisdictions and tax types.  
See Avalara AvaTax in action with an instant, self-guided demo — no sales pitch, no commitments.
Overview video

Avalara AvaTax uses automation to make tax determination faster, easier, and more accurate.

U.S. sales tax
Consumer use tax 
More accurately calculate taxes in 190+ countries.

Benefits

A complete platform for an end-to-end tax compliance solution 

Agentic AI Makes AvaTax Effortless

Avalara MCP servers make AvaTax smarter and faster. MCP allows AI agents to discover and call Avalara APIs using natural language, instantly configure nexus, map product codes, and launch AvaTax with minimal effort. It streamlines onboarding, improves accuracy, and embeds compliance intelligence directly into your workflows. (Learn more)

Intelligent trusted tax content for global precision

At the core of AvaTax is Avalara’s AI-powered tax content engine, dynamically maintained with real-time updates. With Avalara Tax Research now integrated directly into the AvaTax portal, users can access detailed tax content and research insights within the same workflow — helping resolve tax questions faster and with greater confidence. (Learn more)

AI-driven, audit-ready visibility

With reporting and natural-language search, AvaTax gives finance and tax teams instant access to real-time transaction data, jurisdiction rules, and defensible audit trails regulators trust.

Trusted by businesses and governments alike

Avalara processes upwards of 50 billion transactions annually and is trusted by more than 43,000 customers. Governments also rely on Avalara data to publish official tax rates and accept our filings at massive scale.   

Provides real-time tax accuracy across sales and purchasing

AvaTax applies tax calculations and determinations in real time at every point in both the sales and purchasing processes — whether you’re quoting a customer or processing a supplier invoice. It ensures each transaction is taxed more accurately based on jurisdiction, product type, exemption rules, and more. 

Built for scale, precision, and growth

AvaTax leads the market in AI-driven tax calculation — automating product classification to reduce manual work, decrease guesswork, and improve consistent taxability. 

Integrates with the business applications you use

Engineered to fit into virtually any financial system landscape, AvaTax has over 1,400 signed partner integrations across ERP, e-commerce, procurement, and POS platforms. AvaTax also connects to the systems you already use and unifies them through a single AI-powered tax and compliance platform. 

Brings tailored tax calculation for complex industries

AvaTax handles complicated, sector-specific tax requirements with automation and precision, reducing manual effort in high-complexity industries. AvaTax supports communications, accommodation and hospitality, energy and fuel, among others. 

Delivers enterprise-grade performance with always-on, multi-cloud resilience

AvaTax delivers the speed, scale, and uptime modern businesses require. Avalara runs active-active across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI with low latency and high availability. It also  
delivers uninterrupted service even if a cloud provider region fails. 

AGENTIC TAX AND COMPLIANCE™

Let AI agents do the work

Imagine a digital compliance team that works 24/7, never tires, and always stays up-to-date with the latest rules for all jurisdictions. That’s agentic compliance in action.
HOW IT WORKS

AvaTax calculates tax rates based on item, location, legislation, and regulations

Tax types and industries:

  • Sales and use tax
  • Value Added Tax (VAT)
  • Goods and Services Tax (GST)
  • Excise duty
  • Communications
  • Software
  • Lodging 
  • Beverage alcohol
  • Tobacco and vape
  • Manufacturing
Maintain compliance with automated calculations and expert support from AvaTax.

Maintain full visibility and control

View regularly updated sales tax rates for every state

Our interactive map is optimised for mobile and further highlights our broad coverage across the tax compliance industry.
View regularly updated sales tax rates for every state

Our interactive map is optimised for mobile and further highlights our broad coverage across the tax compliance industry.

Streamline your sales and purchase cycle

AvaTax integrates with the most commonly used business systems and simultaneously exchanges tax data across your sales and purchase orders to deliver more accurate rates to you and your customers at checkout.
Streamline your sales and purchase cycle

AvaTax integrates with the most commonly used business systems and simultaneously exchanges tax data across your sales and purchase orders to deliver more accurate rates to you and your customers at checkout.

Automate tax calculation

Manage tax compliance from a centralised platform while reducing sales and use tax compliance risks.
Automate tax calculation

Manage tax compliance from a centralised platform while reducing sales and use tax compliance risks.

INTEGRATION

AvaTax works with many of the business systems you already use 

Features

Discover AvaTax’s unique capabilities

What it does
Feature
Product taxability codes

Avalara maintains predefined tax codes that track taxability for categories of software and related services regardless of the delivery methods in all U.S. states.AI-powered Item Classification uses product images to suggest the right Avalara tax code, improving accuracy and reducing manual effort.
Centralised tax policy administration

AvaTax provides centralised administration to implement tax policies across the business to more accurately calculate sales and use tax across all channels.
Geospatial technology

AvaTax uses proprietary geospatial technology to validate an address and match it to a nationwide database of tax regions.
Custom tax rules

AvaTax allows the addition of custom tax rules to determine how items with custom tax codes are taxed, to override tax rules for the predefined Avalara tax codes.
Customer stories

See what our customers say

"Working with both Avalara and Sage, Set Solutions has saved more than $300,000 annually and 30 hours per week on tax compliance tasks." 

  • — Missy Basone
  • CFO, Set Solutions 

  • — Missy Basone
  • CFO, Set Solutions

"Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara's wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable."

  • Jacob Swager
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater

  • Jacob Swager
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater

"Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom, complex regulations for us, minimising the time our team spends maintaining data workflows."

  • Ricardo Rodriguez
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake

  • Ricardo Rodriguez
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake

"Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multi-jurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency."

  • Andre Johnson
  • Business Analyst, NEFCO

  • Andre Johnson
  • Business Analyst, NEFCO 

Frequently Asked Questions

Avalara helps solve common compliance challenges

Avalara AvaTax is a cloud-based tax compliance solution that automates the calculation of sales and use tax, VAT, GST, excise duty, communications tax, lodging tax, and other indirect tax types. It works by integrating with your business systems (such as ERP, accounting, and ecommerce platforms) to calculate taxes in real time based on regularly updated tax rules and rates. This helps promote more accurate and compliant tax calculations for every transaction.

Yes. Avalara AvaTax has more than 1,400 signed partner integrations and custom APIs for a wide range of accounting, ERP, and e-commerce systems. This integration allows for automatic tax calculations within your existing workflows, reducing manual data entry and enabling more accurate tax compliance.

Avalara AvaTax is regularly updated with the latest tax rates and rules for thousands of tax jurisdictions. The cloud-based platform applies updates in real time, so you always have highly accurate tax information, helping you to stay compliant with changing tax laws without manual intervention.

Avalara AvaTax includes exemption certificate management features that collect, validate, and store exemption certificates digitally. The system automatically validates certificates during transactions, ensuring only valid exemptions are applied. It also provides a centralised repository for easy access and audit readiness, as well as automated reminders for certificate renewals.

Yes. Avalara AvaTax supports international tax calculations, including VAT, GST, and other transaction taxes. AvaTax VAT determination capabilities more accurately calculate VAT and GST based on regularly updated tax data for sales and purchases, for compliance with VAT and GST laws in over 190 countries. This makes it an ideal solution for businesses operating globally, as it helps them manage tax compliance across different jurisdictions with varying tax rules and regulations.

Yes. Avalara AvaTax can integrate with Avalara Tariff Code Classification. The integration allows businesses to automatically classify products with the mandatory 6-digit Harmonised System (HS) codes or country-specific 10-digit tariff codes and Harmonised Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes that are essential for determining accurate duties and taxes for cross-border transactions. With this integration, AvaTax unifies customs duty, import tax, and sales and use tax calculations in a single platform, creating a transparent and frictionless online shopping experience for international customers.

Avalara AvaTax helps businesses prepare for tax audits by maintaining detailed records of all transactions and their corresponding tax calculations. The system generates comprehensive reports that can be used to demonstrate compliance during audits. Additionally, Avalara Exemption Certificate Management helps ensure all certificates are valid and easily accessible, further supporting audit readiness.

A: AI is integrated throughout AvaTax. It powers tax calculation, exemption validation, product and HS code classification, nexus monitoring, audit-ready reporting, and even onboarding. Avi, Avalara’s AI agent, is embedded directly in the workflows you already use, guiding configuration, surfacing insights, and executing compliance tasks in real time.

A: Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers are the backbone of Avalara’s AI ecosystem. They enable AI agentic communication and call APIs across Avalara’s platform, facilitating seamless integrations, adaptive workflows, and interoperability with broader enterprise AI systems. With MCP, compliance becomes discoverable and actionable across ERPs, marketplaces, and partner ecosystems.

