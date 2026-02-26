Trusted by companies in every industry
|
Aspect
|
VAT Reporting (Do it yourself)
|
Managed VAT Reporting (We'll do it for you)
|
Who is it for?
|
Businesses with in-house tax teams that need support for growing VAT obligations.
|
Businesses without in-house tax specialists who want to outsource VAT compliance to reduce internal workload.
|
VAT registrations
|
Ideal for those already registered for VAT.
|
Comprehensive support for VAT Registration and IOSS Registration in multiple countries.
|
Automation
|
Automates global VAT compliance to reduce errors and ensure more timely filing.
|
Provides a self-service platform for outsourcing VAT compliance, including data management.
|
Global coverage
|
Supported in 48 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
|
Supported in 53 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
|
Data processing
|
Supports API, data mapping tools, and manual uploads for seamless data integration.
|
Manually upload data with support for pre-defined templates.
|
Error checking
|
150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction.
|
150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction.
|
Reporting and reconciliation
|
Provides reconciliation reports to match VAT returns with your general ledger (GL).
|
Offers the same reconciliation reports with additional managed support.
|
Filing and submission
|
Direct submission in required formats, complying with MTD Phase II and other regulations.
|
Handles all filings and submissions, including European Sales Listings and Intrastat.
|
Support
|
Integration with existing systems and centralised cloud-based solution.
|
Full-service support with a dedicated team managing your compliance requirements.
We’ve introduced AI-powered document review in Managed VAT Reporting to simplify VAT registration. This tool automatically validates uploaded documents, flags missing or incomplete information, and reduces onboarding delays.
Key features to look for include automated data extraction, integration with existing systems, compliance with global VAT regulations, and robust reporting capabilities.
VAT Reporting automates data extraction, validation, and submission of VAT returns, while offering detailed reporting and audit readiness.
VAT Reporting seamlessly integrates with common ERP and accounting systems, simplifying data uploads and consolidations.
Avalara VAT Reporting centralises VAT-related data, provides detailed audit trails, and highlights potential discrepancies, ensuring businesses are more audit-ready.
Yes. Avalara’s AvaTax Extractor now integrates directly with Managed VAT Reporting, automating the import of VAT calculation data—starting with digital services transactions and expanding to more use cases soon. This connection eliminates manual uploads and spreadsheets, enabling faster, more accurate VAT return preparation. Managed VAT Reporting is Avalara’s fully managed solution for preparing and filing VAT returns, helping ensure compliance across jurisdictions with minimal effort.
Making Tax Digital is a UK government initiative aimed at making it easier for businesses to keep their tax records digitally and submit their VAT returns online. Avalara helps businesses reduce the risk of errors, file on time, and maintain compliance with MTD regulations.
