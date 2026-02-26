Get started
Simplify VAT compliance with Avalara VAT Returns and Reporting

Automate VAT return filing to generate more accurate and timely submissions. Our cloud-based solutions take the complexity out of global VAT reporting.
Choose your solution
Trusted by companies in every industry
Let's solve your tax compliance challenges together

Simplify VAT registration across borders

Managed VAT Reporting includes VAT registration in 50+ countries, guiding you step by step to stay accurate, compliant, and stress-free.
Take a self-guided demo to see how Avalara makes VAT registration simple and reliable.
Benefits

Solve global compliance challenges while growing your business

Automate VAT return filing to generate more accurate and timely submissions. Our cloud-based solutions take the complexity out of global VAT reporting.

Improve accuracy

More than 150 automated validation checks ensure more accurate VAT reporting whilst audit-ready logs provide greater visibility and control.

File on time

Avalara VAT Reporting connects with the most commonly used accounting systems to generate and prepare VAT returns, speeding up the submission process.

Save time and reduce costs

Avalara keeps more accurate and up-to-date records in a central location, so you can quickly prepare for audits and avoid the cost of hiring third-party auditors.

Generate submission-ready returns

Direct filing is easier with digital formats and human-readable submissions in both English and local languages.

Scale your business for growth

Ease global expansion by automating VAT returns, Intrastat, EC sales lists, OSS/IOSS, SAF-T, and more across 45+ countries.

Streamline global operations

Centralised VAT management makes it easier to monitor sales, purchases, and VAT positions across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

AGENTIC TAX AND COMPLIANCE™

Let AI agents do the work

Imagine a digital compliance team that works 24/7, never tires, and always stays up-to-date with the latest rules for all jurisdictions. That’s agentic compliance in action.
Discover more
Join the webinar
How it works

End-to-end VAT compliance on one platform

  • Identify where you have VAT obligations. VAT requirements vary based on what and where you sell, who you sell to, and the channels you sell through. Managed VAT Reporting provides visibility into the countries where you have VAT obligations and the activities that could trigger them.
  • Register to report VAT. Register with the required tax authorities in the countries where you may have VAT obligations. Simplify EU compliance with Avalara IOSS Registration — one registration to manage VAT across all 27 EU member states. Now with AI-powered onboarding in Managed VAT Reporting, you can simplify VAT registration by automatically validating documents, pre-filling business information based on tax office requirements, and catching issues early so you can register faster and avoid delays.
  • Understand taxability and calculate VAT. Determine more accurate VAT rates for your products in each country. 150+ automated data validations check VAT logic, legislation, invoice duplicates, and tax codes.
  • Report VAT and maintain control of your obligations. File more accurate VAT returns across all supported jurisdictions. Consolidate your VAT data for clear, centralised oversight.
Integrations

Purpose-built for the systems you use – today and tomorrow

Avalara has over 1,400 signed partner integrations with leading ERPs, ecommerce, point-of-sale, marketplace, and other financial systems.
And with our open API, you can connect with virtually any system that’s not already prebuilt. 
Product comparison table

Choose the right product for your business

Aspect
VAT Reporting (Do it yourself)
Managed VAT Reporting (We'll do it for you)

Who is it for?

Businesses with in-house tax teams that need support for growing VAT obligations. 

Businesses without in-house tax specialists who want to outsource VAT compliance to reduce internal workload.

VAT registrations

Ideal for those already registered for VAT. 

Comprehensive support for VAT Registration and IOSS Registration in multiple countries.

Automation

Automates global VAT compliance to reduce errors and ensure more timely filing. 

Provides a self-service platform for outsourcing VAT compliance, including data management.

Global coverage

Supported in 48 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Supported in 53 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Data processing 

Supports API, data mapping tools, and manual uploads for seamless data integration.

Manually upload data with support for pre-defined templates.

Error checking

150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction. 

150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction.

Reporting and reconciliation

Provides reconciliation reports to match VAT returns with your general ledger (GL). 

Offers the same reconciliation reports with additional managed support.

Filing and submission

Direct submission in required formats, complying with MTD Phase II and other regulations. 

Handles all filings and submissions, including European Sales Listings and Intrastat.

Support

Integration with existing systems and centralised cloud-based solution. 

Full-service support with a dedicated team managing your compliance requirements.

Automate VAT return filing to generate more accurate and timely submissions. Our cloud-based solutions take the complexity out of global VAT reporting.

Avalara Avatax

Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.
Avalara E-invoicing and Live Reporting

Comply with global e-invoicing requirements and automate your finance and tax reporting processes.
Avalara VAT Registration

Register for VAT in over 53 countries so you can maintain compliance as your business grows.
Avalara Content, Data, and Insights

Get comprehensive content, data, and insights for confident, compliant expansion.
Avalara Returns

Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management.
Frequently asked questions

We’ve introduced AI-powered document review in Managed VAT Reporting to simplify VAT registration. This tool automatically validates uploaded documents, flags missing or incomplete information, and reduces onboarding delays. 

Key features to look for include automated data extraction, integration with existing systems, compliance with global VAT regulations, and robust reporting capabilities.

VAT Reporting automates data extraction, validation, and submission of VAT returns, while offering detailed reporting and audit readiness.

VAT Reporting seamlessly integrates with common ERP and accounting systems, simplifying data uploads and consolidations.

Avalara VAT Reporting centralises VAT-related data, provides detailed audit trails, and highlights potential discrepancies, ensuring businesses are more audit-ready.

Yes. Avalara’s AvaTax Extractor now integrates directly with Managed VAT Reporting, automating the import of VAT calculation data—starting with digital services transactions and expanding to more use cases soon. This connection eliminates manual uploads and spreadsheets, enabling faster, more accurate VAT return preparation. Managed VAT Reporting is Avalara’s fully managed solution for preparing and filing VAT returns, helping ensure compliance across jurisdictions with minimal effort.

Making Tax Digital is a UK government initiative aimed at making it easier for businesses to keep their tax records digitally and submit their VAT returns online. Avalara helps businesses reduce the risk of errors, file on time, and maintain compliance with MTD regulations.

