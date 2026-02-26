|
Feature
|
Free Risk Assessment
|
Standard Risk Assessment
|
Premium Risk Assessment
|
Cost
|
Free
|
Free
|
$9,800
|
How to buy
|
Free
|
Online
|
Speak to a sales representative
|
High-level economic nexus impact on your business
|
Y
|
Y
|
Y
|
Detailed assessment including reference to state statutes
|
Y
|
Y
|
Physical nexus analysis
|
Y
|
Y
|
Economic nexus lookback
|
1 year
|
5 years
|
Tax liability calculation
|
1-year, high-level estimate
|
Up to 5 years, details
|
Economic nexus start date determination
|
Y
|
Results consultation and recommendations
|
Y