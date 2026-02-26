Many states offer voluntary compliance programmes that offer taxpayers certain benefits for proactively disclosing prior tax liabilities as part of a VDA between a company and the state. In exchange for voluntarily disclosing information, states will limit the number of years of outstanding liabilities and reduce or eliminate penalties. If, on the other hand, a state contacts you about outstanding tax liabilities prior to you applying for a VDA, they will not allow you to participate in the programme and receive the benefits. An Avalara voluntary disclosure agreement helps businesses proactively navigate state-specific requirements to address outstanding tax liabilities and get on the right path for compliance. If you choose the Premium Risk Assessment, a tax director will discuss this option with you in detail.