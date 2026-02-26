Get started
Cloud-based tax compliance solutions for fuel and energy suppliers

Simplify tax compliance for oil, gas, and energy companies using automation to overcome complex, ever-changing tax challenges.
BENEFITS

Navigate tax obstacles in a complex industry driven by change

Reduce the risk of compliance errors

Automate energy tax compliance with regularly updated tax rates, rules, and forms to reduce the risk of errors and the costly fines and penalties that may follow.

Simplify energy tax management

Integrate Avalara solutions with your current systems to centralise tax data, automate calculations for sales and use tax, VAT, and GST, and enable custom rules without IT help.

Save time and reduce costs

Free up IT and finance teams by automating rate updates, reporting, returns preparation, and tax rule maintenance to improve efficiency and support growth.

Products in your solution

Avalara AvaTax for Energy

Calculate energy excise duty and sales tax for the largest oil, gas, and chemical companies to the smallest fuel distributors, energy traders, mobile refuellers, and more.
Avalara Returns for Energy

Offload returns preparation and filing for motor fuel duty returns across the U.S. and Canada.
Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM)

Process, collect, and access exemption documents.
Avalara Licence Management

Manage your licences through a single, secure database. Apply for and renew licences, permits, tax registrations, professional certifications, and more.
Avalara Tax Research

Access sales tax research tools and services for comprehensive, easy-to-understand tax insights.
Avalara AvaTax

Delivers sales and use tax calculations at the point of purchase, based on the latest rules and rates in our tax engine.
Integrations

Avalara works with many of the business systems you already use

