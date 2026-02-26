A complete platform for an end-to-end tax compliance solution
Centralise compliance oversight
Track and manage all licences from one source of truth, reducing missed renewals and improving regulatory alignment.
Improve workflow efficiency
Automate research, filing, and renewals with dashboards and reminders to cut down time spent on admin tasks.
Enhance collaboration
Keep tax, legal, AP, and accounting teams on the same page using shared tools, messaging, dashboards, and real-time reporting.
Stay audit ready
Keep up-to-date, error-free licence records with full audit trails to reduce compliance risks and support audits.
Maintain compliance proactively
Use real-time dashboards and alerts to address licensing needs early, reduce disruptions, and avoid regulatory penalties.
Optimise resource utilisation
Free your staff from time-consuming manual tasks so they can focus on growth initiatives and boost overall efficiency and output.
How it works
Streamline your licence workflow
Centralise your licence data Upload your company’s licence portfolio, locations, and compliance details into one secure, cloud-based system.
Stay compliant with automated tracking Receive alerts for upcoming renewals and proactively manage deadlines to avoid penalties and interruptions.
Eliminate repetitive manual work Save time with digital record-keeping, bulk editing, and auto-filled fields powered by structured data — no more spreadsheets or duplicated effort.
Video: See how Avalara License Management helps businesses manage licenses and registrations.
Manage every licence, entity, and jurisdiction from one platform
Customisable dashboard
Track filings, renewals, and more with an interactive dashboard featuring movable, hyperlink-enabled widgets.
See a real-time overview of your licence management needs.
Centralised entity management
Organise unlimited entities and locations with the Entities tab.
View licence statuses, post notes, send emails, and track custom filing workflows.
Manage entities from a single location designed for multi-location operations.
Library with geocoding
Build, customise, and schedule reports.
Create both standard and customised reports.
Share licence status updates with external stakeholders.
Customer stories
See what our customers say
"Because we run lean here, we didn’t want our IT people to take on any part of this system. In the end, we only had to provide our data and Avalara did the rest. The project management and transition team were brilliant.”
—Heather Parker
Compliance Officer, LAZ Parking
“Avalara relieves all of our tax compliance and business licensing pains, saving us incalculable time and accounting costs.”
—Travis Benoit
Director of Operations and Corporate Development, SWIPEBY
Contact us for a demo of Avalara License Management and begin the process.
Avalara License Management was designed for businesses that manage 100+ licences spread across multiple jurisdictions and/or sell heavily regulated products and/or offer heavily regulated services. If you’re unsure about whether the solution is a good fit, let’s chat or schedule a demo to determine if it fits your licensing needs.
Yes, it covers a broad spectrum of licensing needs. The following are tracked in the application: professional licences, vehicle licences, contracts, leases, and violations.
Yes, Avalara can manage your licence portfolio on your behalf. Avalara can research, obtain, and provide ongoing management of your portfolio by tracking renewal deadlines and reapplying for licences when necessary.
Service providers can use Avalara License Management for Accountants to manage ongoing business licence compliance on behalf of their own clients. The software contains all the standard features plus add-ons to consolidate multiple subaccounts into one master portfolio.