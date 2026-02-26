Get started
Manage your business licence portfolio from a single, easy-to-use application

Avalara License Management helps companies centralise their business licences, standardise workflows, organise paperwork, and reduce busy work.
Illustration of a data dashboard with charts and graphs, overlaid with an orange "Take the Tour" button.
See Avalara License Management in action with an instant, self-guided demo — no sales pitch, no commitments.
See Avalara License Management in action with an instant, self-guided demo — no sales pitch, no commitments.

BENEFITS

Simplify licence management

A complete platform for an end-to-end tax compliance solution 

Centralise compliance oversight

Track and manage all licences from one source of truth, reducing missed renewals and improving regulatory alignment.

Improve workflow efficiency

Automate research, filing, and renewals with dashboards and reminders to cut down time spent on admin tasks. 

Enhance collaboration

Keep tax, legal, AP, and accounting teams on the same page using shared tools, messaging, dashboards, and real-time reporting.

Stay audit ready

Keep up-to-date, error-free licence records with full audit trails to reduce compliance risks and support audits.

Maintain compliance proactively

Use real-time dashboards and alerts to address licensing needs early, reduce disruptions, and avoid regulatory penalties.

Optimise resource utilisation

Free your staff from time-consuming manual tasks so they can focus on growth initiatives and boost overall efficiency and output.

How it works

Streamline your licence workflow

  • Centralise your licence data  
    Upload your company’s licence portfolio, locations, and compliance details into one secure, cloud-based system.

  • Stay compliant with automated tracking 
    Receive alerts for upcoming renewals and proactively manage deadlines to avoid penalties and interruptions.

  • Eliminate repetitive manual work 
    Save time with digital record-keeping, bulk editing, and auto-filled fields powered by structured data — no more spreadsheets or duplicated effort.
Video: See how Avalara License Management helps businesses manage licenses and registrations.

Manage every licence, entity, and jurisdiction from one platform

Customisable dashboard

  • Track filings, renewals, and more with an interactive dashboard featuring movable, hyperlink-enabled widgets.
  • See a real-time overview of your licence management needs.

Centralised entity management

  • Organise unlimited entities and locations with the Entities tab.
  • View licence statuses, post notes, send emails, and track custom filing workflows.
  • Manage entities from a single location designed for multi-location operations.

Library with geocoding

  • Build, customise, and schedule reports.
  • Create both standard and customised reports.
  • Share licence status updates with external stakeholders.

Customer stories

See what our customers say

"Because we run lean here, we didn’t want our IT people to take on any part of this system. In the end, we only had to provide our data and Avalara did the rest. The project management and transition team were brilliant.”

  • —Heather Parker
  • Compliance Officer, LAZ Parking

“Avalara relieves all of our tax compliance and business licensing pains, saving us incalculable time and accounting costs.”

  • —Travis Benoit
  • Director of Operations and Corporate Development, SWIPEBY
Related Products

Avalara License Filing

Get comprehensive support with licence research, registration, and filing for new and expanding businesses.
Avalara License Professional Services

Address challenges to your business licence operations with project-based assistance.
Avalara License Managed Services

Offload business licence maintenance to a trusted partner on an ongoing basis.
Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently asked questions

Contact us for a demo of Avalara License Management and begin the process. 

Avalara License Management was designed for businesses that manage 100+ licences spread across multiple jurisdictions and/or sell heavily regulated products and/or offer heavily regulated services. If you’re unsure about whether the solution is a good fit, let’s chat or schedule a demo to determine if it fits your licensing needs. 

Yes, it covers a broad spectrum of licensing needs. The following are tracked in the application: professional licences, vehicle licences, contracts, leases, and violations. 

Yes, Avalara can manage your licence portfolio on your behalf. Avalara can research, obtain, and provide ongoing management of your portfolio by tracking renewal deadlines and reapplying for licences when necessary. 

Service providers can use Avalara License Management for Accountants to manage ongoing business licence compliance on behalf of their own clients. The software contains all the standard features plus add-ons to consolidate multiple subaccounts into one master portfolio. 

