BUSINESS LICENCES

Get help managing your company’s business licences

Everything you need to get your licences in order and keep them that way.

Leave business licence compliance to us

Avalara business licensing services are designed for companies that need help managing licence applications, maintenance, and renewals. The trained experts at Avalara can bring order to chaos and keep you organised and up to date. We'll help by:
  • Coordinating licensing efforts across product lines and business locations
  • Determining which licences you need and organising the ones you have
  • Reducing your risk of non-compliance through expert guidance
 

Benefits of Avalara licensing services

A complete platform for an end-to-end tax compliance solution 

Support business growth more easily

Gain peace of mind with improved accuracy

Work directly with licensing experts

Reduce the risk of non-compliance

Keep your team working on revenue-generating tasks

Balance hands-on control with hands-off freedom

Choose the service you need: emergency or ongoing support

A complete platform for an end-to-end tax compliance solution 

Avalara Licence Professional Services

Ideal for: Businesses facing major disruptions, such as a merger, product launch, market expansion, or sudden personnel changes.
  • Engage with a project-based service with defined parameters and timelines to put your business on track.
  • Get a professional analysis of your current licensing situation and requirements.
  • Obtain the licences you need — we gather information, handle applications, remit fees, and procure licences in the appropriate jurisdictions.
 

Avalara License Managed Services

Ideal for: Businesses that want to reduce or redeploy in-house resources.
  • Offload the application for and renewal of business licences for multiple jurisdictions.
  • Free up IT, legal, and finance resources to focus on other areas of business.
  • Gain the accuracy and efficiency of leading technology and licensing experts.
 

