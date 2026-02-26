Get started

Automate Consumer Use Tax compliance for your business

Manage your Consumer Use Tax liability without relying on complicated spreadsheets or expensive bespoke solutions.
Get started
AvaTax Accounts Payable
Video: Learn how our solution simplifies complex tax assessments, integrates with your systems, and helps allocate taxes more precisely.
Trusted by companies in every industry
Logo of The Vitamin Shoppe with a stylised blue "V" and text in blue capital letters.
Aseptico logo featuring a blue swirl design and black text.
Zillow logo featuring a blue house icon and text.
"Set Solutions logo featuring a yellow key icon."

Let’s solve your tax compliance challenges together

Complete this short form to connect with an Avalara tax solution specialist.

 

You can expect the following once you submit: 

 

  • We’ll review your business needs.
  • One of our specialists will contact you to discuss bespoke solutions.
  • You’ll get insights into how Avalara can help streamline your compliance.

 

Connect with us now — we’re excited to speak with you!

Already a customer? Get technical support.
Contact Sales

Let AI agents do the work

AGENTIC TAX AND COMPLIANCE™

Imagine a digital compliance team that works 24/7, never tires, and always stays up-to-date with the latest rules for all jurisdictions. That’s agentic compliance in action.
Discover more
Join the webinar
Illustration of an AI-powered robot with Avalara branding, surrounded by icons representing trust, automation, and technology.
Illustration of an AI-powered robot with Avalara branding, surrounded by icons representing trust, automation, and technology.

Let AI agents do the work

AGENTIC TAX AND COMPLIANCE™

Imagine a digital compliance team that works 24/7, never tires, and always stays up-to-date with the latest rules for all jurisdictions. That’s agentic compliance in action.

BENEFITS

Streamline your self-audit, identification, and self-assessment processes to increase efficiency and reduce costs

A complete platform for an end-to-end tax compliance solution 

Improve cash flow

Avoid overpaying by identifying overbilled taxes on purchases. More easily assess and pay Consumer Use Tax owed to prevent fines and fees from underpayments.

Catch supplier errors early

Automatically verify invoices according to jurisdictional rates and rules to catch sales tax mistakes from vendors and make sure you’re assessed the correct tax rate.

Simplify report creation

Import transaction data from multiple sources to generate comprehensive reports such as liability and expense analysis.

Reduce manual processes

Automate the self-assessment of Consumer Use Tax liability to save time and focus your resources on revenue-generating tasks.

Support centralised purchasing

Verify tax rates based on where goods are purchased and where they’re used. Calculate tax owed to multiple locations with multiple tax rates.

Centralise your data

Consolidate Consumer Use Tax data in a single database to create a clear audit trail easily accessible across channels and teams.

EXPLAINER

Learn how Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable works

Screenshot of Avalara’s tax software interface showing the “Calculating consumer use tax” settings, with options to set up suppliers, cost centres and users.
VIDEO. Connect your processes with AvaTax for Accounts Payable to help automate Consumer Use Tax compliance.

Products in your solution

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable

Automate the assessment and accrual of Consumer Use Tax.
Read more

Avalara AvaTax

Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.
Read more

Avalara Returns

Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management.
Read more

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM)

Process, collect, and access exemption documents.
Read more

Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border

Calculate or estimate real-time customs duties and import taxes at checkout.
Read more

Avalara Business Licences

Satisfy your business licence and tax registration requirements with solutions tailored to your business.
Read more
Blue geometric background with overlapping triangles.

Integrations

Avalara works with many of the business systems you already use

Oracle NetSuite logo.
Microsoft logo with four coloured squares and grey text.
Shopify Plus logo featuring a shopping bag icon and stylised text.
Red Avalara logo with a stylised white "A" in the centre.
View all integrations

CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers say

"Working with both Avalara and Sage, Set Solutions has saved more than $300,000 annually and 30 hours per week on tax compliance tasks."

  • — Missy Basone
  • CFO, Set Solutions
Set Solutions customer story
Video: Avalara helped Set Solutions manage new tax obligations as it expanded operations from one to 27 states.

“It would take me three days to research and categorise just 100 items. Can you imagine how long it would take me to do more than 20,000?”

  • Diana Rancy
  • Sales Tax Manager, The Vitamin Shoppe

“If SST weren’t a thing, I’d be paying Avalara for those transactions and returns. It’s astounding how many companies don’t understand those benefits."

  • — Paul Jackson
  • CFO, Aseptico

“If you’re not compliant, it can get really ugly, really fast. Avalara, in that regard, helps me sleep better at night.”

  • — Jason Heckel
  • Senior Director of Tax, Zillow Group
See all customer stories

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo