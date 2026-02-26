Get started

Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) can help you stay compliant while saving time and money

White "SST" text on an orange background, representing Streamlined Sales Tax.
Video: SST is a state-run program designed to make sales tax compliance easier and more affordable.

Benefits

Simplify sales tax compliance with SST

Save time in SST member states

Streamline tax filing and payments using a single ID and help ensure more seamless compliance with notice management and setup assistance.

Save money with free services

Utilise free compliance services like sales tax calculation, sales tax registration for remote sellers, exemption certificate processing, and returns preparation, filing, and remittance.

Stay compliant to avoid audit risk

Get regularly updated tax rates, boundaries, and tax codes as well as uniform filing forms and audit liaison support.

HOW IT WORKS

SST covers the cost of tax compliance for businesses that qualify

  • The goal of SST is to simplify sales and use tax collection and administration for retailers and states — especially for companies selling into multiple states.
  • Our certified solution is easy to use and better prepares you for ever-changing state and local sales tax laws and regulations.
  • Twenty-five states cover the cost of using Avalara as customers’ end-to-end solution for sales tax calculation, returns preparation, returns filing, remittance, and audit protection for qualified sellers.
Video: Find out more about the SST program and if it’s right for your business.

How do I qualify for SST?

To qualify for the Streamlined Sales Tax Project as a remote seller, your business must meet all the following requirements during the 12-month period preceding the date of registration in each state:

How do I qualify for SST?

To qualify for the Streamlined Sales Tax Project as a remote seller, your business must meet all the following requirements during the 12-month period preceding the date of registration in each state:
  • No fixed place of business for more than 30 days in the member state
  • Less than $50,000 of property in the member state
  • Less than $50,000 of payroll in the member state
  • Less than 25% of total property or payroll in the member state

Participating states

Many US states will offset the cost of sales tax solutions for businesses that qualify.

 

States where your business has a tax obligation, but doesn’t have a physical presence, may offset the cost of using a tax compliance solution, like Avalara.

 

Participating SST states

 

Arkansas                North Dakota    
Georgia                  Ohio
Indiana                   Oklahoma
Iowa                        Pennsylvania
Kansas                    Rhode Island
Kentucky                South Dakota
Michigan                Tennessee
Minnesota              Utah
Nebraska                Vermont
Nevada                   Washington
New Jersey            West Virginia
North Carolina      Wisconsin
Wyoming

 

Pennsylvania independently operates a state-run programme similar to SST. Avalara is pleased to work with this programme as well.
Map of US states categorised by sales tax participation: orange for participating states, teal for states using Avalara as a Certified Service Provider (CSP), blue for states with no sales tax, and grey for non-participating states.
Map of US states categorised by sales tax participation: orange for participating states, teal for states using Avalara as a Certified Service Provider (CSP), blue for states with no sales tax, and grey for non-participating states.

Integrations

Avalara works with many of the business systems you already use

CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers say

"If SST weren't a thing, I’d be paying Avalara for those transactions and returns. It’s astounding how many companies don’t understand those benefits." 

  • — Paul Jackson,
  • CFO, Aseptico

Frequently asked questions

How does Avalara for Stripe differ from other tax compliance solutions?

 

Avalara for Stripe offers a single connection to a global compliance platform, helping you automate and manage your compliance end-to-end. The integration with Stripe enables AvaTax, an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single postcode, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers options for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns, easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, and deploy e-invoicing and real-time reporting. 

To qualify for SST, your business must meet all the following requirements during the 12-month period preceding the date of each state's SST registration:

  • No fixed place of business for more than 30 days in the member state
  • Less than $50,000 of property in the member state
  • Less than $50,000 of payroll in the member state
  • Less than 25% of total property or payroll in the member state

No. There are currently 25 states that participate in the Streamlined Sales Tax programme or offer a similar programme.

No. It only takes one form to register in all SST-participating states. You can choose the states where you wish to register, although Avalara recommends registering in all available states.

Yes. Avalara is happy to help businesses that qualify for SST register in all SST-participating states for free when they enrol in the programme using Avalara AvaTax.

Yes. If you’re already registered in a participating state or you were previously registered, it will not affect your SST qualifications. 

Yes. Although a non-participating state won’t cover the cost, you can still take advantage of Avalara as your cost-effective sales tax compliance solution.

