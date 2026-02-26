Trusted by companies in every industry
How does Avalara for Stripe differ from other tax compliance solutions?
Avalara for Stripe offers a single connection to a global compliance platform, helping you automate and manage your compliance end-to-end. The integration with Stripe enables AvaTax, an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single postcode, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers options for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns, easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, and deploy e-invoicing and real-time reporting.
To qualify for SST, your business must meet all the following requirements during the 12-month period preceding the date of each state's SST registration:
- No fixed place of business for more than 30 days in the member state
- Less than $50,000 of property in the member state
- Less than $50,000 of payroll in the member state
- Less than 25% of total property or payroll in the member state
No. There are currently 25 states that participate in the Streamlined Sales Tax programme or offer a similar programme.
No. It only takes one form to register in all SST-participating states. You can choose the states where you wish to register, although Avalara recommends registering in all available states.
Yes. Avalara is happy to help businesses that qualify for SST register in all SST-participating states for free when they enrol in the programme using Avalara AvaTax.
Yes. If you’re already registered in a participating state or you were previously registered, it will not affect your SST qualifications.
Yes. Although a non-participating state won’t cover the cost, you can still take advantage of Avalara as your cost-effective sales tax compliance solution.