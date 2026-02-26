Get started

Automate the assignment of Harmonised Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes with Avalara Tariff Code Classification

Video: Avalara Cross-Border helps you navigate the complexities of global commerce.
Simplify cross-border trade and tariff compliance

Fill in this short form to connect with an Here's what to expect after submitting:

 

  • A specialist will contact you to explore solutions tailored to your import/export requirements.
  • We’ll review your product data and classification challenges.
  • You’ll learn how Avalara Tariff Code Classification can help improve accuracy, reduce duty costs, and accelerate customs clearance.

 

Connect with us now, we’re excited to speak with you. Already a customer? Get technical support.

BENEFITS

Simplify your processes with automated tariff code classification software

Accelerate Trade with Agentic AI

Avalara MCP servers embed compliance intelligence into ERPs, e-commerce, and supply chains to streamline cross-border compliance. Learn more

Access AI-powered categorisation

Receive highly accurate HS and HTS code classifications powered by algorithms based on a combination of AI and machine learning engines, plus human expertise.

Enhance customer experience

Keep your customers happy by using more accurate classifications to properly charge customs duties at checkout.

Improve cross-border compliance

Increase documentation accuracy to overcome cross-border challenges, reduce customs shipment delays, and avoid additional supply chain and delivery costs.

Integrate with existing applications

Connect and scale seamlessly with existing business applications, API, or file-based workflows (SFTP).

Support large product catalogues

Classify large product catalogues in batches with Avalara Trade Compliance. No prior HS classification experience is necessary.

HOW IT WORKS

Avalara Tariff Code Classification

Avalara Tariff Code Classification automates the classification of HS, HTS, and Schedule B codes by evaluating product-level details and assigning the code for that product in more than 180 countries based on regularly updated customs data.
Video: Avalara automates HS code assignments and international tax calculations.

Avalara tariff and HS code classification software

Avalara Automated Tariff Code Classification 

An AI-based tool that quickly classifies large product catalogues to HS or HTS codes to calculate customs duties and taxes in compliance with international requirements.
  • Commonly used by brokers and shippers
  • Provides real-time HS-6 or -10 classification based on our extensive content library that is consistently updated and expanded through machine learning models
  • Upgrade to Avalara Automated Tariff Code Classification Pro to receive specific AI/ML models based on your product catalogue, plus post-audit support
Avalara Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification 

A user-friendly HS classification tool that uses AI to generate mandatory universal 6-digit or country-specific 10-digit HTS codes from commercial goods descriptions.
  • Commonly used by brokers and shippers
  • Driven by intelligent interactivity, the classification process intuitively delivers a single tariff code for each product
  • Automated tool for in-house research that delivers hard-to-find trade information instantly and more accurately

    Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification 

    An automated solution built to streamline the classification process offering HS code support for more than 180 countries. With a team of 260+ classifiers, plus proprietary AI, it can scale product volumes ranging from dozens to millions.
    • Commonly used by large shippers
    • Supports large product catalogues and high-order values
    • Upgrade to Managed Tariff Code Classification Premium to receive comprehensive support for complex products and expert analysis of ingredients, materials, restrictions, and more
        Integrations

        Avalara powers cross-border compliance for Shopify Markets and eBay International Shipping

        Explore 1,400+ signed partner integrations

        Product comparison table

        Find the right solution for your business
        Automated Tariff Code Classification
        Self-Service Tariff Code Classification
        Managed Tariff Code Classification — Premium option available

        Features

        Automatically classify your products using AI/ML models, fine-tuned over time and trained on an extensive catalogue of items

        Interactive guided experience to self-classify your products

        Leverage experts for custom-grade HS classification

        How it works

        Essentials (pre-trained) — Classification based on +30M* regularly updated and refined listings or Pro (custom-trained) — Tailored and customised AI modelling based on your listings

        Interactive user experience + expert-based, AI-assisted support No prior experience in HS classification needed Batch classification available

        AI/machine learning + human expertise

        Audit support

        Post-audit for custom-trained

        Tariff schedule emerged through interactive experience to demonstrate auditability

        Rulings provided and justification for classification

        Integrations

        Bulk file upload, API

        API, SaaS UI

        Bulk file upload, API

        Input required

        Product description; Destination country for HS10

        Product description; Destination country

        Item name summary; Item URL; Destination country

        Output data

        6- or 10-digit tariff code; Batch classification available

        6- or 10-digit tariff code

        10-digit tariff code; Also includes case studies and rulings (optional for Managed Premium)

        CUSTOMER STORIES

        See what our customers say

        “I’d have to hire at least three people with tax experience to do the work that Avalara is doing for us.”

        • —Jason Macatangay
        • Chief Financial Officer, Threadless

        “The Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification tool has transformed the way our merchants approach international shipping. It’s an easy, accurate, and cost-effective solution that has streamlined the process, enabling our customers to expand their operations without the fear of customs-related complications.”

        • —Shea Felix
        • Vice President, GlobalPost International
        International tax compliance

        Discover how tariff code classification fits into the bigger picture of global trade compliance.
        Supply chain and logistics

        Discover how Avalara assists companies in the supply chain and logistics industry in simplifying cross-border tariff code classification.
        Retail

        Learn how Avalara helps brands and retailers solve tax compliance challenges.

        Frequently asked questions

        Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers connect Avalara HS Code Classification APIs and curated Avalara Trade and Tariff Library APIs to AI agents and partner platforms. This enables compliance tasks like tariff code classification and trade restrictions management to run automatically inside ERPs, marketplaces, and supply chain systems. The result is faster onboarding, fewer errors, and smoother global trade operations. 

        Harmonised System (HS) codes are internationally standardised 6-digit codes used to classify traded goods. Harmonised Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes are 10-digit extensions of HS codes used by the US to determine import duties and regulations. Tariff codes generally refer to classifications used to impose duties on imports, varying by country and often based on the HS system. Schedule B codes are 10-digit codes used by the U.S. to classify exported goods, maintained by the U.S. Census Bureau .

        HS codes are important because they’re the language of international goods trade. Not only is HS classification a mandatory requirement for customs, but submitting an inaccurate HS code can result in an overpayment or underpayment of duties and taxes or a violation of trade compliance laws, which can lead to goods being delayed at the border and an assessment of penalties and fines.

        It’s not recommended to use the same HS code for multiple products if they’re different in composition, form, or function. HS codes are assigned based on the specific characteristics of the product, so each product should be classified under the appropriate code that best describes its attributes.

        HS codes are periodically reviewed and updated by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) to ensure that they reflect changes in technology, trade practices, and new products entering the market. The most recent version of the HS (HS 2022) became effective on 1 January 2022. However, many countries still use older HS versions, which are incompatible with HS 2022. It’s important to know that country-specific tariff codes and their associated duty rates can change several times a year as well.

        All Avalara Tariff Code Classification offerings classify products to the country-specific tariff level and help with taxability determination and shipment requirements, although the level of support from our team of experts varies to cater to your needs.

        Automated HS code classification is achieved through the deployment of ML and AI technology. Avalara Tariff Code Classification offerings combine an intuitive AI-enabled tool with machine learning and human expertise.

        The penalties for incorrect HS code classification vary depending on the country and the severity of the violation. However, in a recent Avalara survey , respondents reported that the incorrect classification of goods resulted in more frequent delays in customs, added costs of tariffs and duties, extra supply chain costs, and failure to meet customers' delivery expectations.

