|
|
Automated Tariff Code Classification
|
Self-Service Tariff Code Classification
|
Managed Tariff Code Classification — Premium option available
|
Features
|
Automatically classify your products using AI/ML models, fine-tuned over time and trained on an extensive catalogue of items
|
Interactive guided experience to self-classify your products
|
Leverage experts for custom-grade HS classification
|
How it works
|
Essentials (pre-trained) — Classification based on +30M* regularly updated and refined listings or Pro (custom-trained) — Tailored and customised AI modelling based on your listings
|
Interactive user experience + expert-based, AI-assisted support No prior experience in HS classification needed Batch classification available
|
AI/machine learning + human expertise
|
Audit support
|
Post-audit for custom-trained
|
Tariff schedule emerged through interactive experience to demonstrate auditability
|
Rulings provided and justification for classification
|
Integrations
|
Bulk file upload, API
|
API, SaaS UI
|
Bulk file upload, API
|
Input required
|
Product description; Destination country for HS10
|
Product description; Destination country
|
Item name summary; Item URL; Destination country
|
Output data
|
6- or 10-digit tariff code; Batch classification available
|
6- or 10-digit tariff code
|
10-digit tariff code; Also includes case studies and rulings (optional for Managed Premium)
*Classification listing count as of 01/01/2023