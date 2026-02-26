Get started
Improve efficiency with customisable features and automated workflows

Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) Premium offers advanced document management for complex needs.
Video: See how ECM Premium replaces complexity with simplicity

Overview

How it works

A complete platform for an end-to-end tax compliance solution 

Customise sales tax exemption forms and rules

Develop your own process for how certificates are sent out and collected based on your unique business needs.

Easily create, store, and manage exemption certificates

Access creation tools and cloud-based storage with solutions that make finding specific certificates quick and easy.

Collect and review sales tax exemption certificates

Automate compliance tasks, including certificate validation assistance and renewal requests.

Incorporate ECM Premium with your current workflow

Configure complex processes to fit with the way you already do business.

  • Establish user roles so teams can efficiently assign tasks such as collecting and reviewing certificates.
  • Customise forms, exposure zones, invalid states, and exemptions to manage certificate distribution and collection.
  • Add custom fields and labels for more flexibility to capture the unique data points you need to track, organise, and analyse content.

Automate time-consuming tasks

Use automation to manage compliance for more efficiency and reduced operational costs.

  • Use collection tools to monitor expiring, invalid, and missing documents. You’ll also get alerts to request new certificates.
  • Employ optical character recognition (OCR) and AI technology to scan, read, and digitise data on state forms, recognising incorrect forms and entries.
  • Confirm tax ID validation numbers and formats on certificates by checking them against supported state systems.

Seamlessly integrate Exemption Certificate Management Premium

Connect Avalara with your current business systems to prevent disruption while enhancing existing functionality.

  • Integrate ECM Premium with Avalara AvaTax, ERP platforms, business applications, or other tax calculation engines for real-time data exchange.
  • Manage exemption certificates for both in-store or online purchases, conveniently retrieving or collecting needed certificates at the point of purchase.

ECM product comparison

See which product is right for you

Features

Exemption Certificate Management Essentials
Find out more

Exemption Certificate Management Pro
Find out more

Exemption Certificate Management Premium

SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 compliance

API and connectors available

Customer exemptions and certificate storage

Basic report creation

Automated document validation with OCR

Certificate collection campaign management

Enhanced state tax ID validation

Tax laws and exemption rules content

E-commerce module

Exemption matrix

Certificate storage

SSO

Natural Language Search

Custom data fields, attachments, and comments

Advanced search and reporting

Advanced workflow features and customisation

Customise and view exempt regions and reasons

Retail module

Custom user roles

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently asked questions

If you have a complex exemption certificate process with multiple locations, products, and states, ECM Premium is designed for your business. It allows you to configure exemption rules, set up a customised workflow, and define user roles. It also offers auto-validation features, automated certificate requests, a tax content library, and centralised storage. ECM Premium can integrate with AvaTax or other tax calculation engines, applications, and ERPs using secure APIs.

ECM Premium has an intuitive, task-based design that’s easy to use, which means decreased training time for employees and a reduction in the amount of time it takes to accomplish repetitive tasks.

ECM Premium simplifies certificate validation and renewal requests. Our online portal, Avalara CertExpress, guides customers in selecting the right form and rejects incomplete submissions. Our automated validation feature uses AI-supported OCR to scan and validate PDFs and images, rejecting incomplete forms, forms with incorrect entries or formats in fields, and missing signatures. The automated tax ID validation tool checks numbers and formats against supported state systems to increase accuracy. These features save time, reduce staff resources, and minimise audit risk.

Yes. ECM Premium configures your business needs, workflow, user roles, and overall process.

ECM Premium includes a module called ECM for Retail (an e-commerce is also included). It provides physical retail locations with the in-store capability to find and apply stored certificates or easily collect new ones. This can be done via a phone or tablet (ideal for field employees) or through a POS system with internet access.

ECM Premium is SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 compliant and certified, helping protect online data and providing securely hosted services and operational practices, preserving client and end-user privacy. When considering a SaaS provider, a security-conscious business should require SOC 2 security compliance.

ECM Premium helps you manage exemption certificates across multiple locations or jurisdictions by providing a cloud-based solution. You can store, track, and manage exemption certificates for all your locations in one place via a centralised cloud database. Assign roles to employees across the company to allow easy access and retrieval across multiple locations. Collect, validate, and store exemption certificates from your customers, regardless of their location, then associate the certificates with the appropriate location or jurisdiction to apply the applicable tax treatment to each transaction.

We have a solution called Avalara ECM Managed Services. Our team of experts can provide structured guidance through an assigned and dedicated expert to help you with troubleshooting, uploading your documents, validating certificates, and creating email campaigns for collection, including expiry requests.

