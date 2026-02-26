ECM Premium helps you manage exemption certificates across multiple locations or jurisdictions by providing a cloud-based solution. You can store, track, and manage exemption certificates for all your locations in one place via a centralised cloud database. Assign roles to employees across the company to allow easy access and retrieval across multiple locations. Collect, validate, and store exemption certificates from your customers, regardless of their location, then associate the certificates with the appropriate location or jurisdiction to apply the applicable tax treatment to each transaction.