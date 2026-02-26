Our certificate creation wizard (CertExpress) increases the accuracy of incoming certificates by asking simple questions to help customers choose the right form, for the right reasons, and the right location.

The tool also guides customers through completing the form fields. If the form is not filled in correctly, the certificate will not be submitted.

If you receive exemption certificates outside of the portal, simply upload them into ECM Essentials. State-specific expiry dates are preset so you’ll know when to request renewals from your customers.