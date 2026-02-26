|
Features
|
Exemption Certificate Management Essentials
|
Exemption Certificate Management Pro
|
Exemption Certificate Management Premium
|
SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 compliance
|
API and integrations available
|
Customer exemptions and certificate storage
|
Natural Language Search
|
Basic report creation
|
Automated document validation with OCR
|
Certificate collection campaign management
|
Enhanced state tax ID number validation
|
Integrated tax laws and exemption rules content
|
E-commerce module
|
Exemption matrix
|
Certificate storage
|
Single sign-on
|
Custom data fields, attachments, and comments
|
Advanced search and reporting
|
Advanced workflow features and customisation
|
Customised exempt regions and reasons
|
Retail module
|
Custom user roles