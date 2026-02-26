Get started

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management Pro Improve efficiency and accuracy with end-to-end exemption certificate management automation

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) Pro enhances compliance, simplifies workflows, and integrates seamlessly with expert support for businesses of all sizes.

Overview

How it works

Collect and renew certificates

Increase efficiency with step-by-step collection emails automatically triggered by missing certificates or expiry dates.

Automate certificate validation

Help your customers fill out the right forms with optical character recognition (OCR) to identify errors, missing info, and tax ID number verification in supported states.

Store and retrieve exemption certificates

Improve access to documents with centralised, cloud-based storage for companywide visibility, enabling quick lookup and audit response.

Improve your exemption certificate compliance

Reduce your risk of inaccurate, invalid, and missing documents with sophisticated automation and verification tools.
  • Increase certificate accuracy using OCR and AI validation tools at the time of collection.
  • Track certificate expiry and proactively request new ones.
  • Implement automated workflows to create efficiency and reduce errors.

Automate day-to-day tasks

Spend more time on revenue-generating projects while Avalara automation software handles day-to-day compliance tasks.
  • Reduce the time required to collect, review, and manage certificates.
  • Minimise the effort needed to track exemption rules and expiration dates.
  • Offload research on tax laws and regulatory updates instead of relying on in-house resources.

Create a better customer experience

Make it simple for customers to upload certificates for a better overall purchasing process.
  • Avoid credits, re-bills, order delays, and supply chain issues due to uncollected or incorrect certificates.
  • Help customers select and complete the right form quickly and correctly.
  • Automatically remind customers of upcoming expiry dates.

AGENTIC TAX AND COMPLIANCE™

Let AI agents do the work

Imagine a digital compliance team that works 24/7, never tires, and always stays up-to-date with the latest rules for all jurisdictions. That’s agentic compliance in action.
ECM product comparison

See which product is right for you

Features

Exemption Certificate Management Essentials

Exemption Certificate Management Pro

Exemption Certificate Management Premium

SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 compliance

API and integrations available

Customer exemptions and certificate storage

Natural Language Search

Basic report creation

Automated document validation with OCR

Certificate collection campaign management

Enhanced state tax ID number validation

Integrated tax laws and exemption rules content

E-commerce module

Exemption matrix

Certificate storage

Single sign-on

Custom data fields, attachments, and comments

Advanced search and reporting

Advanced workflow features and customisation

Customised exempt regions and reasons

Retail module

Custom user roles

Frequently asked questions

ECM Pro suits most of our customers, providing a robust set of tools to automate certificate collection (including missing documents and renewals) and verification, centralised management for easy access, automated document validation, and integrated tax laws and exemption rules content.

If you have fewer than 1,000 tax-exempt customers and straightforward tax scenarios, ECM Essentials could be right for you. If you have three or more employees managing tax compliance, multiple locations, the need to customise your forms and their use, or other complexities that require more customisation, Avalara Exemption Certificate Management Premium is probably a better fit.

Yes. ECM Pro offers a collection campaign management feature that allows you to send an automated communication to your customers when certificates are getting ready to expire or if they’re missing or invalid. This is a “multi-touch” email campaign that will continue to request certificates until they’re received, saving your team time and effort.

As a business grows, the number of transactions and exemptions it handles can become overwhelming and very time-consuming. ECM Pro automates the exemption certificate management process to reduce the risk associated with manual errors, minimises the need for manual data entry, and saves time. ECM Pro can help you handle an increasing number of exempt transactions without requiring additional resources so your business can focus on scale and growth, instead of worrying about compliance.

In addition to a direct integration with Avalara AvaTax, you can access a comprehensive set of APIs that can be used to integrate ECM Pro with various platforms and systems, including leading e-commerce platforms, ERPs, CRMs, and accounting systems. Avalara offers extensive support and developer resources to assist with the integration process.

Additionally, Avalara offers prebuilt integrations for many platforms, which can help speed up the integration process and reduce the amount of custom development required.

Yes. ECM Pro uses a cloud-based solution to help you store, track, and manage exemption certificates across multiple locations in one place. A centralised cloud database allows companywide access to a single repository for easy, secure retrieval for both on-site and remote employees. Collect, validate, and store exemption certificates from your customers, regardless of their location, then associate these certificates with the appropriate location or jurisdiction, which allows you to apply the applicable tax treatment and rate to each transaction.

Yes. The Tax Exemption Resource Library database is the most robust on the market, with sales tax exemption forms; resale and SST certificates; and manufacturer, agricultural, and energy exemption certificates — all varying depending on state and locality. Our resource library contains detailed, regularly updated information about tax laws and regulations across different jurisdictions, making it easier and less time-consuming for businesses to keep track of changes in tax rules and regulations.

Absolutely. ECM Pro includes a module we call Exemption Certificate Management for Ecommerce that allows buyers to upload exemption certificates through our secure web portal (CertExpress) before or at the time of purchase from their customer account or an online shopping trolley. ECM for Ecommerce allows new customers to get set up quickly with faster order completion.

ECM Pro is regularly updated with the latest tax rules and exemption certificate requirements, helping businesses comply with current laws and regulations, making it easier and less time-consuming to keep track of changes in tax rules and regulations.

Generally, it’s not a matter of if you’ll be audited but when. Often, if an auditor finds tax was not collected and there’s no exemption or resale certificate on file (or it’s invalid), they’ll assume the amount of tax NOT collected applies to all months in the audit period. The penalty could be the amount of sales tax not collected, plus a specified fine, multiplied by each month in the audit period. The cost of one missing certificate is compounded and can potentially result in a hefty financial penalty. ECM Pro helps you collect certificates, keep up with certificate expirations, verify validity, and easily store and retrieve certificates during an audit.

ECM Pro provides the auto-validation tools needed to check certificates as they’re received and to request replacements for incorrect or invalid uploads. Additionally, ECM Pro uses CertExpress, taking the guesswork out of creating and completing exemption certificates. CertExpress asks for the exposure zone or region and reason for exemption, then provides the correct form. CertExpress also helps the form creator fill it out, making sure unnecessary fields are greyed out and required fields are completed in the appropriate format. These tools reduce frustration and as a result, increase customer satisfaction and retention.

ECM Pro is SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 compliant and certified. SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 certifications are auditing procedures that ensure online data is secure and provide securely hosted services and operational practices, preserving client and end-user privacy. When considering a SaaS provider, a security-conscious business should require SOC 2 security compliance.

We have a solution called ECM Managed Services Pro. Our experts provide structured guidance through a shared support team to help you with troubleshooting, document uploads, certificate validation, and email campaigns for overall collection, including certificate renewal requests.

Related products

Exemption Certificate Management Premium

Advanced features and customisable options make Exemption Certificate Management Premium ideal for businesses with complex needs and high exemption volume.
CertExpress

This free application allows you to create and send exemption certificates, saving time and improving satisfaction.
Vendor Exemption Management

Create and send certificates to suppliers at scale to avoid delays and paying taxes when you shouldn’t.
