Are you selling throughout the US? If so, getting registered in the states in which you’re obliged to collect and remit sales tax should be one of your first steps.
One form, multiple registrations: Every state has a different application and process for sales tax registration — fill out our form once and we’ll handle the preparation and filing of sales tax registration in the jurisdictions you specify.
Offload the end-to-end application process: We prepare the necessary application forms, make payments directly to licensing authorities, and follow up with jurisdictions to ensure everything is processed within 5–7 working days.
We guide you through every step: Applications are sent directly to the appropriate jurisdictions or back to you to complete any final steps. You'll receive confirmation of the applications we file for you.
Why use Avalara for sales tax registration
Take the hassle out of registration
How it works
Register your business in three easy steps
Step 1
Enter your company details
Step 2
Choose the necessary states
Step 3
Receive your registration information directly from the authorities
Get Avalara State Sales Tax Registration
What's included:
Preparation of all necessary forms and paperwork
Filing with appropriate tax authorities
Payment of all state-level registration fees*
*In some circumstances, customers may be required to make certain filings themselves; jurisdiction fees for customer-filed forms are not included.
