Sales Tax Registration

Simplify the process of sales tax registration across the US — all from a single solution
Why use Avalara for sales tax registration

Take the hassle out of registration

Are you selling throughout the US? If so, getting registered in the states in which you’re obliged to collect and remit sales tax should be one of your first steps.

  • One form, multiple registrations: Every state has a different application and process for sales tax registration — fill out our form once and we’ll handle the preparation and filing of sales tax registration in the jurisdictions you specify.
  • Offload the end-to-end application process: We prepare the necessary application forms, make payments directly to licensing authorities, and follow up with jurisdictions to ensure everything is processed within 5–7 working days.
  • We guide you through every step: Applications are sent directly to the appropriate jurisdictions or back to you to complete any final steps. You'll receive confirmation of the applications we file for you.
How it works

Register your business in three easy steps

Step 1

Enter your company details

Step 2

Choose the necessary states

Step 3

Receive your registration information directly from the authorities

What's included:

 

  • Preparation of all necessary forms and paperwork

  • Filing with appropriate tax authorities

  • Payment of all state-level registration fees*

 

*In some circumstances, customers may be required to make certain filings themselves; jurisdiction fees for customer-filed forms are not included.

