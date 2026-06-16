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Simplify WooCommerce tax compliance with Avalara

Automate sales tax calculation, filing returns, exemption management, and more for your WooCommerce transactions with Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™.
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Video: See how Avalara automates tax compliance tasks within WooCommerce.

BENEFITS

Automate end-to-end compliance for WooCommerce workflows

Streamline integration

Get a single connection to Avalara’s global compliance platform that integrates seamlessly, with AI-powered guided setup via our Chrome plugin. 

Improve accuracy

Enable the Avalara tax engine to improve calculation accuracy with regularly updated rates based on geolocation, item taxability, new legislation, and regulations. 

Assess tax obligations

Determine where and when you need to collect and remit sales tax based on ever-changing physical and economic nexus state laws.

Manage exempt sales

Automate the creation, collection, verification, usage, and storage of exemption certificates with AI-powered validation to improve compliance efficiency and audit readiness.

Automate returns filing and remittance

Offload costly, time-consuming returns preparation, filing, and remittance for all jurisdictions every filing cycle.

Scale to accommodate growth

Products and solutions from Avalara, with AI-enabled capabilities, work together and scale, helping you to maintain tax compliance as your business grows and evolves.

How it works

Plug the power of Avalara into your WooCommerce workflows

Configuration and product mapping

  • Configure your connector setting to support the unique needs of your business.
  • Map your products and services to Avalara tax codes to better determine taxability on each transaction.
  • Use our AI-powered Chrome plugin for guided setup and in-browser tax assistance. 
WooCommerce

Address validation

  • Update and validate customer addresses using geolocation directly within WooCommerce to verify tax rates rather than relying on less accurate ZIP code rates. 
WooCommerce

Sales and use tax calculation

  • Automatically calculate tax in real-time at checkout.
WooCommerce

Exemption Management

  • Collect, verify, and validate customer exemption certificates on demand directly from your WooCommerce platform.
WooCommerce

Global compliance

  • Automate calculation of VAT, customs duties, and import taxes within WooCommerce to maintain compliance on international sales. 
  • Enable the transmission of e-invoices and tax data, adhering to country-specific requirements.
WooCommerce

Related products

Avalara AvaTax

Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.
Read more

Avalara Cross-Border

Drive cross-border sales with a unified checkout solution that optimises customer experience.
Read more

Avalara AvaTax for VAT

Calculate VAT quickly and more accurately to improve tax compliance across the EU and U.K.
Read more

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM)

Process, collect, and access exemption documents.
Read more

Avalara E‑Invoicing and Live Reporting

Enable the transmission of e‑invoices and tax data.
Read more

Sales tax registration

Satisfy your tax registration requirements with solutions tailored to your business.
Read more
View all products

Customer Stories

See what our customers say

“Avalara took less than a week to get up and running and has really been squeaky clean. Avalara is one of the very few pieces of our tech stack we don’t even have to think about. Out of sight, out of mind is a good thing.”

  • Steven Sashen
  • CEO, Xero Shoes
Read full customer story

Frequently asked questions

Item 1

Avalara for WooCommerce offers a single connection to a global compliance platform, helping you automate and manage your compliance end-to-end. The integration with WooCommerce enables Avalara AvaTax, an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers options for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns, easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, and deploy e-invoicing and real-time reporting. 

Item 1

  1. Download the AvaTax extension from the Woo Marketplace
  2. Purchase an AvaTax plan online or contact Avalara to get an AvaTax account
  3. Log in to your AvaTax account to get your account number and license key
  4. Input your account number and license key within your WooCommerce settings
  5. Set up and save your tax codes and settings for your store. For more information, see here.

Item 1

Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can pay annually or in monthly instalments. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.

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Annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 1,000 transactions a year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they are purchased.

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Yes, you’ll have unlimited access to the Avalara Global Support Portal. More advanced support packages are also available to purchase.

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Yes, AvaTax will manage your tax compliance across multiple companies, even across complex corporate structures (such as parent/child companies).

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Book a demo to see our solution.
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