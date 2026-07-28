Because Avalara provides tax rates and taxability rules in real time, we achieve a higher degree of accuracy than manual processes that assess tax rates by postcode or use tax tables that can quickly become outdated. We have more than 100 tax research professionals dedicated to keeping our tax data as up-to-date as possible.
Avalara has direct access to your tax data through the platform, making your returns preparation faster and more accurate. The solution also simplifies the process of lodging in multiple locations — it consolidates your payments into a single transfer, then distributes the funds to the appropriate jurisdictions on your behalf.
Avalara experts will walk you through the implementation process, ensuring our solution works seamlessly in your business application. Setup is quick and intuitive; in most instances, it doesn't even require IT support. Here are a few simple steps you'll go through to get started:
- Tell us where you collect
- Assign and apply tax schedules to your customers
- Set up taxability information for your products
- Establish tax exemption rules
Avalara’s world-class technical support team has your long-term success in mind. We offer a broad array of assistance to meet your business needs.
Our trained team of professionals is available to assist customers during business hours, and you can access live online chat with an expert 24 hours a day, Monday - Friday except US federal holidays.
Additionally, our self-serve product resource centre is available 24/7.