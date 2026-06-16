Avalara for Adobe Commerce offers a single connection to a global compliance platform, helping you automate and manage your compliance end-to-end. The integration with Adobe Commerce enables AvaTax, an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers options for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns, easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, and deploy e-invoicing and real-time reporting. Avalara for Adobe Commerce is one of the only tax providers in Adobe’s marketplace with exemption certificate management supported in the connector.