“Avalara’s reports are designed to meet an auditor’s expectations. So, when or if an audit happens, Avalara gives us much greater confidence in the outcome.”
Tax Analyst, Duo
“There are certain things that make sense to outsource. This is the perfect example. There is no need for us to become experts on sales tax and try to keep up with rate changes in different jurisdictions.”
Hector Camacho
Controller, Wondersign
“The peace of mind Avalara gives us is huge. We know our calculations are right, certificates are managed, and returns are filed.”