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AI-powered tax compliance, purpose-built for software and digital goods

Avalara helps software companies reduce tax compliance risk, speed up revenue operations, and lessen IT and finance workloads.   
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Let’s solve your tax compliance challenges together

Complete this short form to connect with an Avalara tax solution specialist.

 

You can expect the following once you submit.

 

  • We’ll review your business needs. 
  • One of our specialists will contact you to discuss bespoke solutions. 
  • You’ll get insights into how Avalara can help streamline your compliance. 

 

Connect with us now — we’re excited to speak with you!

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BENEFITS

Simplify tax compliance at every step with agentic AI

Understand services tax exposure

Identify which revenue streams are taxable services and which are SaaS, including embedded services and bundled hardware, to reduce errors and audit risk.

Reduce compliance costs

Replace manual work with AI-powered automation to improve accuracy, increase efficiency, and better control compliance spend without treating tax as overhead.  

Automate nexus detection

Track economic and physical nexus requirements across 12,000+ US sales and use tax jurisdictions so you know when new lodgement and collection obligations are triggered.  

Scale global compliance confidently

Expand into new markets with a system built to scale, helping you manage tax, data privacy, security, and governance as complexity grows.  

Optimise purchase tax accuracy

Allocate software and digital service purchases by usage location to help avoid sales tax overpayment and correctly accrue consumer use tax.

Gain proactive risk visibility

Detect emerging risks such as threshold breaches, audits, and seasonal spikes earlier to give finance teams more time to plan and budget.  

Save time and increase efficiency

Automate tax tasks with embedded AI inside ERP and billing workflows, supporting tax-inclusive pricing, delivery duty paid (DDP) SaaS delivery, and digital product classification.

Streamline system integration

Deploy quickly with native integrations and certified connectors, reducing IT effort, avoiding custom builds, and limiting external consulting costs.  

Increase accuracy and reduce audit risk

Calculate complex and ever-changing sales tax rates with greater accuracy based on federal, state, and local regulations, product taxability, geography, marketplace rules, and more.  

RELATED PRODUCTS

Tax compliance solutions designed specifically for software companies

Avalara AvaTax

Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more. 
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Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable

Connect your accounts payable system to help automate consumer use tax compliance.
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Avalara Returns

Prepare and lodge sales and use tax returns across jurisdictions for on-time, audit-ready submissions without month-end stress.
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Avalara Cross-Border

Drive cross-border sales with a unified checkout solution that improves the customer experience.  
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Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM)

Process, collect, and access exemption documents. 
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Avalara Business Licences

Simplify sales tax registration and business licence management for your company, no matter the size.
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Avalara E‑Invoicing and Live Reporting

Streamline international e-invoicing and live reporting compliance. 
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Avalara Sales Tax Risk Assessment

Get your assessment to understand when and where you need to register your business.  
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Avalara Tax Research

Access plain-language answers to your tax questions.  
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Avalara Streamlined Sales Tax

Reduce your sales tax compliance costs. As a Certified Service Provider, Avalara is covered by 25 states for qualified sellers.
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Integrations

Prebuilt connectors and a robust API help you integrate with your existing tech stack

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Avalara APIs

CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers say

“Avalara’s reports are designed to meet an auditor’s expectations. So, when or if an audit happens, Avalara gives us much greater confidence in the outcome.”

  • Tax Analyst, Duo

“There are certain things that make sense to outsource. This is the perfect example. There is no need for us to become experts on sales tax and try to keep up with rate changes in different jurisdictions.”

  • Hector Camacho
  • Controller, Wondersign

“The peace of mind Avalara gives us is huge. We know our calculations are right, certificates are managed, and returns are filed.”

  • Thanh Nguyen
  • Senior Accounting Manager, FrontStream 
See all customer stories
See all customer stories

Explore our software resources

GUIDE

2026 Avalara Tax Changes for Software

The 10th edition of our annual report breaks down the tax rules and regulations every software provider needs to know.    
Read the guide
Explore our software resources

Managing tax compliance in a digital economy

Discover how businesses that operate digitally, sell digital products, or provide online services manage tax compliance in the digital economy.  
Get the product guide
Explore our software resources

Forrester Total Economic Impact™ of Avalara Study

Forrester Consulting evaluated ROI, cost savings, and the benefits of Avalara products and services.   
Read the study
Forrester Total Economic Impact™ of Avalara Study

Awards

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

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