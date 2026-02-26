It applies in some cases when the supplier is based in an area of VAT payable or in which the transaction has the potential for fraud and evasion. The reverse charge mechanism has the following effect: The suppliers don’t charge VAT on the invoice but indicate the reverse charges apply.
To calculate the reversed VAT charge, divide the percentage of the VAT rate by 100 (i.e., 20% VAT is 0.25).
When issuing an invoice for a transaction where the reverse charge applies, you should not charge VAT but refer to VAT as 0% (in the same way for other types of VAT-exempt sales). A reference to the reverse charge must be included, with a brief written explanation as to why (in some countries, simply writing ‘reverse charge’ will suffice). In most instances where the reverse charge applies, the VAT number of the buyer must be included in the invoice. The net amount must be stated in the invoice, which is what you will be paid.
The VAT reverse charge cannot be used for a number of services (when they are supplied on their own) — mostly building and construction services. These services include drilling for, or extracting, oil or natural gas, extracting minerals and tunneling, boring, or construction of underground works, for this purpose, manufacturing building or engineering components or equipment, materials, plant or machinery, or delivering any of these to site. Also included are the manufacturing components for heating, lighting, air-conditioning, ventilation, power supply, drainage, sanitation, water supply or fire protection systems. The reverse charge also cannot be used for the professional work of architects or surveyors, or of building, engineering, interior or exterior decoration and landscape consultants.On a smaller scale, the reverse charge cannot be used when making, installing and repairing art works such as sculptures, murals and other items that are purely artistic, signwriting and erecting, installing and repairing signboards and advertisements, and the installation of blinds and shutters, and security systems.