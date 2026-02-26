The reverse charge applies if the supplier is not established in the country where the VAT is due. It’s mandatory within the EU for certain intra-community supplies of goods or services.

It also applies to the supply of services to an EU VAT-registered business in another EU member state and has been compulsory since 2010. The supply of certain services, including those related to immovable property and live events, still operates under the VAT place of supply rules, and the place of supply is where the service takes place.



Reverse charge and the U.K.



The U.K. and EU reverse charge systems are similar in principle but differ in scope and application since the U.K. left the EU. In the EU, the reverse charge is mainly used for intra-EU business-to-business (B2B) supplies of goods and services, ensuring that cross-border transactions are VAT-neutral and suppliers don’t have to register in every member state. It is a harmonised rule under EU VAT law.



In the U.K., the reverse charge still applies to cross-border supplies of services from overseas suppliers to U.K. VAT-registered businesses, but EU suppliers are now treated the same as non-EU suppliers. In addition, the U.K. has introduced its own domestic reverse charge mechanisms in specific fraud-sensitive industries — most notably the domestic reverse charge for construction services, telecoms, and wholesale energy. These are U.K.-specific and separate from EU harmonised rules.