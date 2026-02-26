Businesses must register for VAT once their taxable supplies exceed the VAT threshold or criteria set out by the EU or the local authority in a non-EU nation. Businesses should be aware that VAT thresholds can vary from EU country to country and can also change. The requirement to register for VAT applies to all types of commercial business, regardless of industry or operating structure.

The EU has made efforts to make the requirements to register for a VAT number the same in all EU countries. Typical instances where a business is required to register for a local VAT number include:

If a foreign company is buying and selling goods in another country

If a company is importing goods into an EU country, which can include moving goods across national borders within the EU

Holding goods in warehouses or on consignment stock in other EU countries for customers

Holding a live conference, exhibition, or training if there is paid entrance

Selling goods to consumers over the internet or through catalogues (distance selling)

Supplying and installing equipment in a limited number of situations

A very limited number of situations where services are being provided (following the 2010 VAT Package reforms)

The requirements above apply equally to EU and non-EU businesses operating within the EU (for example, if a U.K. business began operating in France).