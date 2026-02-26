Once the obligation to get an EU VAT registration number has been established, the process can begin. Companies must be VAT (EU companies) or tax (non-EU companies) registered in their home nations. They’ll then be required to complete and submit a local VAT registration form, along with supporting documentation. The application form can often be in the local language of the relevant nation, presenting a potential challenge for businesses (a fiscal representative may be able to help overcome language barriers). EU countries have become increasingly reluctant to provide document translations as this can create misunderstandings.
Typically, a company will be required to provide the following supporting documentation:
- Proof of VAT or tax registration in its country of domiciliation
- An original copy of the certificate of incorporation of the company
- A copy of the company’s articles of association
- An extract from the national company registrar as proof of existence
- Increasingly, proof of the planned trade (e.g., contracts or invoices)
- If the company is appointing a local tax agent or fiscal representative, then a letter of authority or power of attorney
Most countries will request other documents before issuing VAT numbers. For example, Spain requires a statement confirming that the company does not have a permanent establishment in Spain.
Following the submission of the application, it can take up to eight weeks for a business to receive its VAT registration number, depending on the country processing the application. The tax authorities may well ask further questions — specifically to try to prevent VAT fraud — so businesses should expect to be asked to provide additional information.