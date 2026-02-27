Call off & consignment stock VAT

The European Union has created a special set of VAT rules for companies holding their stocks in foreign territories. They provide guidance on when VAT should be charged, and if a company needs to VAT register as a non-resident trader in another EU country where it is warehousing its goods.

The treatment of foreign stock for VAT is split into two: Call Off Stock; and Consignment Stock. They are separated based on who controls access and use to the stock, which triggers the VAT point and compliance rules.

