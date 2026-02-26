Another supplementary reporting requirement for companies selling across European Union borders is the EC Sales List (ESL). This provides details of sales or transfers of goods and services to other VAT registered companies in other EU countries. The tax authorities around Europe use ESL’s to check that VAT is being properly and fully declared by all parties in cross-border transactions.

The listing was originally intended only for the sale of goods, but it was extended to sale as part of the 2010 VAT Package.

