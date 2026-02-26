Imports charged with VAT

For the purposes of EU VAT and customs, bringing goods into the EU for the first time, from another non-EU country, is termed an import. Generally, the country of arrival will look to charge its standard VAT rate (e.g. Germany at 19%) on the import transaction. This must be settled prior to the release of the goods from customs. The goods are then in ‘free circulation’ and may be stored and sold or sent to another EU country.

Intra-community supplies are VAT zero-rated

If you are selling or moving goods from one EU country to another, then you will not have to charge any VAT. This simplification of the EU VAT system was introduced in the 1993 Free Market Reforms. However, there are a number of important criteria to be met:

Both parties in the transaction must have a valid VAT number.

You must check your foreign customer’s VAT number with the EU VIES system.

You must note your customer’s VAT number on your sales invoice.

You must have documentary proof (e.g. goods transport documentation) of the movement of the goods across the border.

The goods then leave the country within a set time – typically three months.

If these conditions are not met, and then irregularities arise, the tax authorities may find you liable for any missing VAT. If your customer does not have a valid VAT number, or you are selling to individual consumers, then you must charge the VAT rate of the country of dispatch.

