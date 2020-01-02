EU VAT number formats

Once a business has submitted its application for a valid value added tax (VAT) number and received approval, it can expect to receive its EU VAT number in up to eight weeks (depending on the country in which the application was submitted, and its national tax system).

Each EU member country has a slightly different format for its VAT number system, featuring a variation of numbers and letters. It’s important for businesses to pay close attention to these numbers and ensure they’re using the correct format, as EU VAT numbers are frequently checked against the VAT Information Exchange System (VIES). Any errors could cause disruption in the form of processing delays, or even financial penalties.

The relevant nation’s country code — consisting of two letters — is inserted before the VAT number if the company is using the number for the purposes of intra-community trade. Below is a summary of the standard formats for each EU country, plus Norway, Switzerland, and U.K. (non-EU nations).