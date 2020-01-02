This is a complex and confusing procedure:

Claims are often only successful if they are basic and require limited review time by the foreign authorities.

If there is a query or hold-up on the claim, many VAT authorities can be very reluctant to deal with the home state tax authorities of the claimant.

The rules in different countries are not uniform for reclaims (see above), and change frequently.

For example, in the UK entertaining costs for staff are deductible, but disallowed for clients; however, in France it is the reverse!

