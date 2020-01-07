When the European Union single market was created in 1993, and the current EU VAT system implemented, one particular trading scenario was identified as needing simplification to avoid forcing companies to register multiple times for cross border trade.

It occurs when there are three companies involved in a single supply of goods, and they are all in three different EU countries. For example, a French company with a French VAT registration sells some goods to a German customer, but the French company first has to buy the goods from a Spanish supplier prior to shipment directly to the Germany customer. This would require the French company to VAT register itself in Spain for Spanish VAT to record the purchase and onward dispatch (sale) to the Germany customer. (The French company could also register for Germany VAT to do the same).



To avoid creating a need for many companies to register like this, Triangulation Simplification exemption was created within the EU VAT law, which is implemented across all member states so that the French company does not have to register for VAT in Spain.



