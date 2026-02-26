Electronic VAT invoice requirements

This was issued in July 2010, for full implementation no later than 1 January 2013 in each country. Its aim is to further the use of electronic invoices. In contains detailed governance for electronic invoices including:
- Definition of an e-invoice (including formats, XML, PDF etc).
- Requirements for customer acceptance of e-invoices, which is a prerequisite of their use. Typically this can be written acceptance.
- Assurance of authenticity by both the supplier (effective record keeping) and the recipient (electronic signatures).
- Integrity of the invoice content, that it is compliant for the VAT Directive requirements and that it has not been tampered with
- Legibility.
- Business controls around the creation, recording and maintenance of e-invoices.
- Audit trail between the creation of the invoice and the supply of goods and services.
- Types on electronic signature (e.g. EDI).
- Date of issuance and period of storage of invoices.
- Decision around which member states’ VAT rules apply to the invoice.
All European Union VAT members have now implemented the Second Directive on VAT invoicing.