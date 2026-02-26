Invoice requirements EU VAT

VAT invoices provide a crucial record and evidence of the liability, calculation, accounting and recoverability of Value Added Tax. They enable suppliers, customers and the tax authorities to communicate and support the European VAT treatment of supply of taxable goods or services.



The EU and national tax authorities have therefore built up a large body of requirements for the format and information of VAT invoices, which all parties must adhere to ensure there will be no problems in the case of tax audits.



Below is a brief outline of the common requirements across the 27 EU member states. You may also read our briefing on the latest requirements for the use of electronic VAT invoices here.

