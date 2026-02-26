Get started

The EU sets the broad VAT rules through European VAT Directives, and has set the minimum standard VAT rate at 15%. The 27 member states (plus UK) are otherwise free to set their standard VAT rates. The EU also permits a maximum of two reduced rates, the lowest of which must be 5% or above. Read our briefings on EU VAT Registration and EU VAT Returns.

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

20%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

13%

Reduced

Domestic flights; entrance to sporting events; admissions to cultural events and amusement parks; firewood; some agricultural supplies; wine production (from farm); cut flowers and plants for decorative use

10%

Reduced

Foodstuffs; take-away food; water supplies; pharmaceutical products; domestic transport (excluding flights); international and intra-community road and rail transport; newspapers and periodicals; printed books; e-books; pay and cable TV; TV licence; social services; domestic refuse collection; treatment of waste and waste water; restaurants (ex all beverages); cut flowers and plants for food production; some agricultural supplies; writers and composers

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international transport (excluding road and rail); hotel accommodation

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

21%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

12%

Reduced

Some foodstuffs; certain agricultural supplies; some social housing; some construction work on new buildings; certain energy products e.g. coal, lignite, coke; some pesticides and fertilizers; certain tyres and inner tubes for agricultural use

6%

Reduced

Some foodstuffs (including takeaway food); soft drinks; water supplies; some pharmaceutical products; some medical equipment for disabled persons; domestic transport of passengers; some books (including e-books); newspapers and periodicals (with certain exceptions); entrance to cultural events and amusement parks; some social housing; certain repair and renovation of private dwellings; some agricultural supplies; hotel accommodation; admission to sporting events; use of sports facilities; intra-community and international road, rail and inland waterways transport; some motor vehicles (cars for the disabled); some social services; certain undertaker and cremation services; minor repairs (including bicycles, shoes and leather goods, clothing and household linen); firewood; cut flowers and plants for decorative use and food production; writers and composers; firewood; restaurants and catering (all beverages excluded)

0%

Zero

Some daily and weekly newspapers; certain recycled materials and by-products; intra-community and international transport (excluding road, rail and inland waterways)

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

20%

Standard

All other supplies of goods or services

9%

Reduced

Hotel accommodation

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international transport

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

25%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

13%

Reduced

Some foodstuffs; water supplies (excluding bottled water); newspapers (other than daily published newspapers with less than 50% advertising content); periodicals (magazines other than science periodicals with less than 50% advertising content); tickets for concerts; hotel accommodation; café, restaurant and hotel services (excluding alcohol); some agricultural inputs; certain undertaker and cremation services supplies; children’s car seats; electricity supply; some writers and composers services; some domestic waste collection

5%

Reduced

Some foodstuffs (including bread, milk and infant formula); pharmaceutical products (only approved medicines prescribed by a doctor); some medical equipment; books (including e-books); daily newspapers (with less than 50% advertising content); scientific periodicals; admission to cinema

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international transport (excluding road and rail)

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

19%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services; land transactions for business use

9%

Reduced

Domestic road passenger transport; domestic passenger transport by sea; hotel accommodation; restaurants and catering services; cafes

5%

Reduced

Certain foodstuffs; non-alcoholic beverages; water supplies; pharmaceutical products; medical equipment for disabled persons; children’s car seats; certain passenger transport; books (excluding e-books); newspapers and periodicals; admission to cultural events and amusement parks; writers and composers; renovation and repair of private dwellings; some agricultural supplies; admission to sports events; use of sporting facilities; domestic waste collection; hairdressing; some undertaker and cremation services; LPG (in cylinders); take away food (excluding soft drinks and alcoholic beverages); social housing; cut flowers for food production; waste and waste water treatment; works of art, collectors items and antiques; certain services on intracommunity flights

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international transport; goods purchased on international flights

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

21%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

12%

Reduced

Foodstuffs (excluding essential child nutrition and gluten-free food); non-alcoholic beverages; take away food; water supplies; medical equipment for disabled persons; children's car seats; some domestic passenger transport; admission to cultural events, shows and amusement parks; writers and composers; social housing; renovation and repair of private dwellings; cleaning of private households; some agricultural supplies; hotel accommodation; admission to sporting events; use of sporting facilities; social services; supplies to undertaker and cremation services; medical and dental care; domestic care services; firewood; some pharmaceuticals; some domestic waste collection and street cleaning; treatment of waste and waste water; food provided in restaurants and cafes; cut flowers and plants for decorative use; writers, composers and food production

12%

Reduced

Foodstuffs (selected baby food and gluten-free food); newspapers and periodicals; some pharmaceutical products; some books (including e-books)

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international transport

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

25%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

0%

Zero

Newspapers and journals (published more than once a month); intra-community and international transport

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

20%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

9%

Reduced

Certain pharmaceutical products; medical equipment for disabled persons; books (excluding e-books); newspapers and periodicals; hotel accommodation

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international transport

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

24%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

14%

Reduced

Foodstuffs (excluding live animals); some agricultural supplies; restaurants and catering services (excluding alcoholic beverages); soft drinks; take away food; cut flowers and plants for food production

10%

Reduced

Pharmaceutical products; domestic passenger transport; books (including e-books); newspapers and periodicals (sold on subscription); admission to cultural events and amusement parks; TV licence; writers and composers; hotel accommodation; admission to sports events; use of sports facilities; domestic transport

0%

Zero

Printing services for publications of non-profitmaking organisations; intra-community and international transport; some taxation of gold ingots, bars and coins; certain works of art, collectors items and antiques

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

20%

Standard

All other supplies of goods or services

10%

Reduced

Some foodstuffs; certain non-alcoholic beverages; some pharmaceutical products; domestic passenger transport; intra-community and international road (some exceptions) and inland waterways transport; admission to some cultural services ;admission to amusement parks (with cultural aspect); pay/cable TV; some renovation and repairs of private dwellings; some cleaning in private households; some agricultural supplies; hotel accommodation; restaurants (excluding alcoholic beverages); some domestic waste collection; certain domestic care services; firewood; take away food; bars, cafes and nightclubs (except supply of alcoholic beverages); cut flowers and plants for decorative use; writers and composers etc; some social housing; some works of art, collectors items and antiques

5.5%

Reduced

Some foodstuffs; some non-alcoholic beverages; school canteens; water supplies, medical equipment for disabled persons; books (excluding those with pornographic or violent content); some e-books; admission to certain cultural events; some social housing; some renovation and repair of private dwellings; admission to sports events; some domestic care services; cut flowers and plants for food production; sanitary protection for women

2.1%

Reduced

Some pharmaceutical products; some newspapers and periodicals; public television licence fees; admission to certain cultural events; some livestock intended for use as foodstuff

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international transport (excluding road and inland waterways)

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

19%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

7%

Reduced

Some foodstuffs, water supplies (excluding bottled water), medical equipment for disabled persons, certain domestic passenger transport, intra-community and international passenger transport for certain road, rail, and inland waterway transportation, books (excluding books whose content is harmful to minors), e-books, audiobooks, newspapers and periodicals (except those containing content harmful to minors and/or more than 50% advertising), admission to cultural events, writers and composers, some agricultural inputs, short-term hotel accommodation, certain admission to sports events, social services, medical and dental care, firewood, some timber for industrial use, takeaway food, cut flowers and plants for decorative use and food production, taxation of some gold coins and jewelry.

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international transport (excluding road and rail and some inland waterways transport)

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

24%

Standard

All other supplies of goods or services

13%

Reduced

Some foodstuffs; certain take away food; some cut flowers and plants for food production; some non-alcoholic beverages; water supplies; some pharmaceutical products; some medical equipment for disabled persons; some agricultural supplies; domestic care services; hotel accommodation (bed and breakfast); certain social services; restaurant and catering (other than entertainment centres); services for boarding schools; structures for disabled persons; structures providing accommodation for mentally disabled persons, people with mental disorders and drug users

6%

Reduced

Some pharmaceutical products; some books (excluding e-books); some newspapers and periodicals; certain theatre and concert admissions; supply of electricity, gas and district heating

2.1%

Reduced

Some pharmaceutical products; some newspapers and periodicals; public television licence fees; admission to certain cultural events; some livestock intended for use as foodstuff

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international air and sea transport

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

27%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

18%

Reduced

Certain foodstuffs; some take away food; admission to certain open-air concerts

5%

Reduced

Certain foodstuffs; pharmaceutical products (intended for human use); some medical equipment for disabled persons (excluding repair); books (excluding e-books); newspapers and periodicals; some social housing; district heating; some supplies of new buildings; restaurant and catering services (food prepared on site and non-alcoholic beverages); internet access services; certain writers and composers services; accommodation services from hotels, B&B and house sharing

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international transport

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

23%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

13.5%

Reduced

Certain foodstuffs; some pharmaceutical products; children's car seats; social housing; renovation and repair of private dwellings; cleaning in private households; some agricultural supplies; medical and dental care; collection of domestic waste; treatment of waste and waste water; minor repairs of bicycles, shoes and leather goods and household linen; supplies of natural gas, electricity and district heating; heating oil; firewood; construction work on new buildings; supply of immovable property; some social housing; routine cleaning of immovable property; health studio services; tourism services; photography services; services supplied by jockeys; works of art and antiques; short term hire of certain passenger vehicles; driving schools; services supplied by veterinary surgeons; cut flowers and plants for decorative use; concrete and concrete blocks; some books; admission to amusement parks; hotel accommodation; restaurant and catering (excluding beverages); hairdressing; take-away food; bars and cafes

9%

Reduced

Certain foodstuffs; newspapers and periodicals; admission to cultural events; use of sports facilities; hairdressing; e-books and digital publications

4.8%

Reduced

Livestock intended for use in the preparation of foodstuffs; some agricultural supplies

0%

Zero

Some foodstuffs; wax candles (undecorated); certain animal feed; certain fertilizers; some food supplies for food production; some medicines for human consumption; some medicines for veterinary use (excluding pets); certain feminine hygiene products; some medical equipment; clothing and footwear for children; intra-community and international transport; cut flowers and plants for food production; supplies of seeds and plants for use in food production; some books; childrens’ nappies

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

22%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

10%

Reduced

Some foodstuffs; water supplies; some pharmaceutical products; domestic passenger transport; admission to cultural events; some social housing; renovation and repair of private dwellings; some construction work on new buildings; some supplies of new buildings (non-luxurious); some agricultural supplies; hotel accommodation; restaurants; admission to certain sports events; energy products (excluding district heating); firewood; collection of domestic waste; some waste water treatment; alcoholic beverages in bars and cafes; take away food; cut flowers and plants for decorative use and food production

5%

Reduced

Some foodstuffs; some social services; certain passenger transport

4%

Reduced

Some food products; certain medical equipment for disabled persons; certain books; newspapers and some periodicals; e-books with an international standard book number (ISBN) ; online journals newspapers; TV licence; some social housing; some agricultural supplies; certain social services; motor vehicles for the disabled; construction work on new buildings (for first housing); supplies of new buildings (for first housing)

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international transport

L

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

21%

 

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

12%

Reduced

Food products for infants; pharmaceutical products; medical products for
disabled persons; domestic passenger transport; books (excluding
e-books); newspaper and periodicals; hotel accommodation; district
heating

5%

 

Reduced

A range of locally produced vegetables and fruit

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international transport

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

21%

 

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

9%

Reduced

Some domestic passenger transport; hotel accommodation; district heating; books (excluding e-books); firewood

5%

 

Reduced

Pharmaceutical products; medical equipment for disabled persons; newspapers and periodicals (some exceptions)

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international transport

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

17%

 

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

14%

Reduced

Certain wines; solid mineral fuels, mineral oils and wood intended for
use as fuel with the exception of wood for heating; washing and cleaning
products; printed advertising matter; heat, cooling and steam with the
exception of district heating; safe custody and administration of
securities; administration of credit and credit guarantees by a person
or organisation other than that granting the credit

8%

 

Reduced

Cleaning in private households; minor repairs of bicycles, shoes and
leather goods, clothing and household linen; hairdressing; district
heating; natural gas; electricity; firewood; LPG; cut flowers and plants
for decorative use; some works of art and antiques

3%

 

Reduced

Foodstuffs; soft drinks; children's clothing and footwear; water
supplies; certain pharmaceutical products; certain medical equipment for
disabled persons; domestic passenger transport; certain books
(including e-books); certain newspapers and periodicals; admission to
cultural events and amusement parks; some pay TV/cable TV; agricultural
supplies (excluding pesticides); hotel accommodation; restaurants
(excluding alcoholic beverages); take away food; bars, cafes and
nightclubs, cut flowers and plants for food production; some supplies of
new buildings; some construction work on new buildings; admission to
sports events; use of sports facilities; undertaker and cremation
services; collection of domestic waste; some telephone services; some
writers and composers services (royalties); raw wool; treatment of waste
and waste water; some goods and services for consumption on-board
passenger transport; some works of art, collectors items and antiques

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international transport

M

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

18%

 

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

7%

Reduced

Hotel accommodation; use of sporting facilities

5%

 

Reduced

Medical equipment for disabled persons; books (including e-books);
newspapers and periodicals; admission to some cultural events; minor
repairs of shoes and leather goods, bicycles, clothing, and household
linens; domestic care services; supply of electricity

0%

Zero

Some supplies of food for human consumption (excluding some processed
and pre-cooked foods); prescribed medicines; gold ingots and bars; live
animals for human consumption; intra-community and international
transport; domestic passenger transport (excluding road); cut flowers
and plants for food production

N

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

21%

 

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

9%

Reduced

Foodstuffs (excluding foodstuffs for animal consumption); some soft
drinks; water supplies; certain pharmaceutical products; certain medical
equipment for disabled persons; domestic passenger transport (excluding
air travel); intra-community and international road, rail and inland
waterway passenger transport; books (including e-books); newspapers and
periodicals; admission to cultural events and amusement parks; writers
and composers; certain renovation and repair of private dwellings;
certain cleaning of private households; hotel accommodation; restaurants
(excluding alcoholic beverages); take away food; bars, cafes and night
clubs; admission to sports events; use of sports facilities; minor
repairs of bicycles; shoes and leather goods; clothing and household
linen; hairdressing; cut flowers and plants for decorative use (some
exclusions) and food production; some works of art, collectors items and
antiques

0%

Zero

Taxation of gold coins; intra-community and international passenger transport by air and sea

P

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

23%

 

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

8%

Reduced

Mustard, sweet pepper (spice) and some processed spices (e.g. pepper, thyme); some unprocessed spices (e.g. cumin, saffron, turmeric); specialised magazines

5%

Reduced

Tropical and citrus fruit, some edible nuts, citrus fruit or melon peels — will be covered by 5% at stake like all fruits; soups,
broths, homogenised and dietetic food; food for babies and small
children, as well as teats, nappies and car seats; hygienic articles
(sanitary napkins, hygienic tampons, diapers); books, brochures,
leaflets and similar materials, printed, even in single sheets; regional
or local magazines only, for the rest of ex 4902 group 8% applies;
children’s, picture, drawing or colouring books; maps and hydrographic
maps or similar maps of all kinds, including atlases, wall maps,
topographic plans and globes, printed; other printed articles, including
printed pictures and photographs – only regional or local magazines
(any electronic version of the goods mentioned above)

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international passenger transport (excluding inland
waterway and road transport); services supplied during international
transport

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

23%

 

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

13%

Reduced

Some foodstuffs; admission to certain cultural events; restaurant &
cafe food; some agricultural supplies; wine; mineral water; diesel for
agriculture; some goods and services for consumption on-board
transportation

6%

Reduced

Some foodstuffs; water supplies; certain pharmaceutical products;
medical equipment for disabled persons; children’s car seats; children’s
diapers; domestic passenger transport; some books (including e-books);
certain newspapers and periodicals; TV licence; social housing;
renovation and repair of private dwellings; certain agricultural
supplies; hotel accommodation; some social services; some medical and
dental care; collection of domestic waste, minor repairs of bicycles;
domestic care services; fruit juices; firewood; cut flowers and plants
for decorative use and food production; construction work on new
buildings; some legal services; some goods for consumption on-board
transportation; treatment of waste water; some works of art, collectors
items and antiques

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international passenger transport

R

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

19%

 

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

9%

Reduced

Foodstuffs; pharmaceutical products; medical equipment for disabled
persons; hotel accommodation; water supplies; some beer; soft drinks;
cut flowers and plants for food production; some agricultural supplies;
some goods and services for consumption on-board transportation. 

5%

 

Reduced

Social housing; books (excluding e-books); newspapers and periodicals;
admission to cultural events; admission to sporting events; admission to
amusement parks; hotel accommodation; restaurants and catering services
(excluding some alcoholic beverages); take-away food; bars, cafes and
nightclubs (excluding some alcoholic beverages); Residential properties

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international passenger transport

S

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

20%

 

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

10%

Reduced

Some foodstuffs; some pharmaceutical products; some medical equipment
for disabled persons; books (excluding e-books); hotel and
accommodation 

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international passenger transport

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

22%

 

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

9.5%

Reduced

Foodstuffs; water supplies; pharmaceutical products; medical equipment
for disabled persons; domestic passenger transport; newspapers and
periodicals; cultural events and theme parks; writers and composers;
social housing; renovation and repairs of private dwellings; cleaning of
private dwellings; agricultural supplies; restaurants (preparation of
meals only); hotel accommodation; admission to sports events; use of
sports facilities; undertaker and cremation services; domestic waste
collection; treatment of waste and waste water; minor repairs of
bicycles, clothes and household linen, shoes and leather goods; domestic
care services; hairdressing; soft drinks; intra-community and
international road passenger transport; some take away food; cut flowers
and plants for decorative use and food production; certain supplies of
new buildings; certain construction work for new buildings

5%

Reduced

E-books; printed books

0%

Zero

Intra-community and international transport (excluding road transport)

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

21%

 

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

10%

Reduced

Some foodstuffs; water supplies; certain pharmaceutical products; some
medical equipment for disabled persons; domestic passenger transport;
intra-community and international transport by road, rail and inland
waterways; some social housing; some renovation and repair of private
dwellings; agricultural supplies; hotel accommodation; restaurants and
catering services; some social services; domestic waste collection; some
soft drinks; bars, cafes, night clubs and alcoholic beverages sold
therein; take away food; cut flowers and plants for food production;
some supplies of new buildings; some construction work on new buildings;
admission to sporting events (amateur sporting events only); treatment
of waste and waste water; admission to certain cultural services

4%

 

Reduced

Some foodstuffs; some pharmaceutical products; some medical equipment
for the disabled; some books (excluding e-books); certain newspapers and
periodicals; some social housing; some social services; some
construction work on new buildings; some domestic care services

0%

Zero

Taxation of some gold coins, ingots and bars; intra-community and international transport by air and sea

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

25%

 

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

12%

Reduced

Some foodstuffs; non-alcoholic beverages; take away food; minor repair
of bicycles, shoes and leather goods, clothing and household linen;
hotel accommodation; restaurant and catering services; some works of
art, collectors items and antiques

6%

 

Reduced

Domestic passenger transport; books (including e-books); newspapers and
some periodicals; admission to cultural events (excluding cinema);
writers and composers; admission to sports events; use of sports
facilities

0%

Zero

Medicines supplied on prescription or sold to hospitals; printing and
other services related to the production of magazines for non-profit
making organisations; intra-community and international passenger
transport

U

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

20%

 

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

5%

Reduced

Children’s car seats; certain social housing; some social services;
electricity, natural gas and district heating supplies (for domestic use
only); some energy-saving domestic installations and goods; LPG and
heating oil (for domestic use only); some renovation and repairs of
private dwellings; some medical equipment for disabled persons

0%

Zero

Some social housing; printed books (including e-books); newspapers and
periodicals; renovations to private housing (Isle of Man only);
collections of domestic refuse; household water supplies (except
distilled and mineral water); supplies of food and drink (some
exceptions); take away food (if bought on the catering premises); cut
flowers and plants for food production; prescribed pharmaceutical
products; certain medical supplies for disabled persons; domestic
passenger transport; children's clothing and footwear; children’s
diapers; live animals destined for human consumption; seed supplies;
supply of animal feed; supplies of residential caravans and houseboats;
some construction work on new buildings; some supplies of new buildings;
sewerage services; motor cycle and bicycle helmets; commercial ship and
aircraft stores; intra-community and international passenger transport;
some gold ingots, bars and coins, women’s sanitary products
