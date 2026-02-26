17% Standard All other taxable goods and services

14% Reduced Certain wines; solid mineral fuels, mineral oils and wood intended for

use as fuel with the exception of wood for heating; washing and cleaning

products; printed advertising matter; heat, cooling and steam with the

exception of district heating; safe custody and administration of

securities; administration of credit and credit guarantees by a person

or organisation other than that granting the credit

8% Reduced Cleaning in private households; minor repairs of bicycles, shoes and

leather goods, clothing and household linen; hairdressing; district

heating; natural gas; electricity; firewood; LPG; cut flowers and plants

for decorative use; some works of art and antiques

3% Reduced Foodstuffs; soft drinks; children's clothing and footwear; water

supplies; certain pharmaceutical products; certain medical equipment for

disabled persons; domestic passenger transport; certain books

(including e-books); certain newspapers and periodicals; admission to

cultural events and amusement parks; some pay TV/cable TV; agricultural

supplies (excluding pesticides); hotel accommodation; restaurants

(excluding alcoholic beverages); take away food; bars, cafes and

nightclubs, cut flowers and plants for food production; some supplies of

new buildings; some construction work on new buildings; admission to

sports events; use of sports facilities; undertaker and cremation

services; collection of domestic waste; some telephone services; some

writers and composers services (royalties); raw wool; treatment of waste

and waste water; some goods and services for consumption on-board

passenger transport; some works of art, collectors items and antiques